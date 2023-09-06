Good Stuff: Coastal Grandma

1 of 10
Lovely Linen
Fit for the pool or the boardroom. Faherty linen pants ($158), from Evereve, multiple metro locations, evereve.com
Slide On
We’re crushing on this mauvy-rose hue. Beatrice Valenzuela slides ($328), from Idun, 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-348-6104
Totally Chill
Take your sundress from day to night. Staud cropped sweater ($275), from Bumbershute, 3811 W. 50th St., Mpls., 952-475-2684
Floral Frenzy
A mixed print serves retro vibes.“Olympia” dress ($268), by Mille, shopmille.com
Coaster Upgrade
Chic coasters for catching summer drink sweat. Cocktail napkin ($54, set of four), also by Mille
Dinner Alfresco
A delicate print for your next patio party. Salad plate ($148, set of four), by Tory Burch, Galleria, 952-929-0020
Nautical Stripes
A versatile addition to any wardrobe. Leap Concept cashmere tank ($185), from Queen Anna House of Fashion, 109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-354-7581
Ear Candy
Not your grandma’s pearls. Chan Luu earrings ($135), also from Queen Anna House of Fashion
Catch and Carry
A cheeky upgrade to your basic beach bag. A New Day tote ($30), from Target, target.com
Stay Golden
Shield yourself from harmful UVs while making a style statement. Lorna Murray sun hat ($137), from Sovereign Collective, 3921 Market St., Edina, shopsovereigncollective.com