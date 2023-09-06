Good Stuff: Coastal Grandma

Ride the wave of the classics-meets-prep-Hamptons aesthetic. Here’s our spin, with emphasis on organic fabrics, nautical stripes, and cottagecore prints.

by

×

1 of 10

lovely-linen

Photos courtesy of noted retailers

lovely-linen

Lovely Linen 

Fit for the pool or the boardroom. Faherty linen pants ($158), from Evereve, multiple metro locations, evereve.com

×

2 of 10

slide-on

slide-on

Slide On 

We’re crushing on this mauvy-rose hue. Beatrice Valenzuela slides ($328), from Idun, 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-348-6104

×

3 of 10

totally-chill

totally-chill

Totally Chill 

Take your sundress from day to night. Staud cropped sweater ($275), from Bumbershute, 3811 W. 50th St., Mpls., 952-475-2684

×

4 of 10

floral-frenzy

floral-frenzy

Floral Frenzy 

A mixed print serves retro vibes.“Olympia” dress ($268), by Mille, shopmille.com

×

5 of 10

coaster-upgrade

coaster-upgrade

Coaster Upgrade  

Chic coasters for catching summer drink sweat. Cocktail napkin ($54, set of four), also by Mille

×

6 of 10

dinner-alfresco

dinner-alfresco

Dinner Alfresco 

A delicate print for your next patio party. Salad plate ($148, set of four), by Tory Burch, Galleria, 952-929-0020

×

7 of 10

nautical-stripes

nautical-stripes

Nautical Stripes 

A versatile addition to any wardrobe. Leap Concept cashmere tank ($185), from Queen Anna House of Fashion109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-354-7581

×

8 of 10

ear-candy

ear-candy

Ear Candy 

Not your grandma’s pearls. Chan Luu earrings ($135), also from Queen Anna House of Fashion

×

9 of 10

catch-n-carry

catch-n-carry

Catch and Carry 

A cheeky upgrade to your basic beach bag. A New Day tote ($30), from Target, target.com

×

10 of 10

stay-golden

stay-golden

Stay Golden 

Shield yourself from harmful UVs while making a style statement. Lorna Murray sun hat ($137), from Sovereign Collective, 3921 Market St., Edina, shopsovereigncollective.com