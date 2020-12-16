Gift Shops at Museums and Theaters Strategize for the Holidays

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams American Swedish Institute Store

Our editors consider the shops inside local theaters and museums to be some of the best hidden gems for shopping small and sourcing holiday gifts, but as they remain closed under Gov. Walz' restrictions, many are betting big on retail—and getting creative with how they are sparking gift ideas for local shoppers—to keep cash registers ringing.

It's no surprise that December is normally a high-traffic month for museum stores, including Walker Art Center's Walker Shop. But it's not all doom and gloom: According to Director of Walker Shops Christine Teel, despite the museum being closed, Walker Shop's online sales are up 73 percent compared to last year.

Teel and her team of product experts are working hard to spark gift ideas virtually—sending out weekly emails, highlighting themed collections, and curating gift guides for everyone on your list—and leaning heavily on web sales, phone, and curbside pickup orders. "Our curbside is busy busy busy," she says. "People love it as they can also enjoy a stroll in the sculpture garden while they are waiting for their order to be ready."

× Expand Walker Art Center Gift Shop

Director of Retail and Merchandise for the Guthrie Theater's Guthrie Store Kay McGuire has pivoted the patron-filled brick-and-mortar to an entirely online enterprise. "When we knew that we would be dark for a bit of time here, we quickly shifted focus to relaunching our store and shifting to an online experience," McGuires says.

The Guthrie Store's new web presence gives customers the opportunity to shop goods from dozens of makers and artists—many local—as well as give back to The Bridge For Youth, an organization the theatre is partnering with this holiday season to help raise awareness on the issue of homelessness in our community.

"We've been able to research and develop partnerships with artists and bring in a new roster with fresh voices and styles," says McGuire. “Just like on our stages, we are telling stories through our website, highlighting the stories of the artists and behind the products. We want people to get to know the maker. There is a connection when people hear and read the stories."

The Guthrie has also expanded its own collection of goods by "Guthrie artisans"—employees of the theatre who make their own crafts—as well as developed an exclusive Christmas Carol collection in celebration of its annual production, which has been cancelled for the 2020-2021 season.

Those without e-commerce are all in on social media, using as an integral showrooming tool, and are even taking orders via Instagram DM and shipping direct to customers. Take The American Swedish Institute, for instance, who's ramping up social efforts to showcase its Nordic products and drive people to stop in and support the museum's retail concepts—The ASI Museum Store and seasonal, holiday-focused Jul Shop.

× Expand photo courtesy of American Swedish Institute American Swedish Institute

For the first time ever, the ASI took its popular Julmarknad holiday market virtual this year, and according to Karen Nelson, ASI's Director of Communications, the first of its kind market helped drive interest in purchasing the stores' gifts.

The pandemic threw a major wrench in the University of Minnesota's Weisman Art Museum's WAM Shop's annual holiday sale for all students, staff, and faculty. "It's normally a strong revenue generator for us," says Marissa Onheiber, buyer and manager of WAM Shop. "People really look forward to it and we normally have lines of people ready to shop for the holidays."

Without anyone on campus right now, Weisman and her team are figuring out how to do things differently. "We weren't able to get an e-commerce operation up and running for the 2020 holiday season," she says. But Onheiber also reports that in-store traffic and curbside pickup orders have been better than expected. In fact, the average sale amount has more than doubled compared to 2019. "I think that says something about the people that are calling and coming in—they are thoughtful and intentional shoppers," says Onheiber.

The consensus among the museum stores is that, although nothing can compare to the in-person traffic they face when entirely open, the response from shoppers has been positive and that many may just need the reminder that even though the exhibits and performances are on pause, retail stores are still in operation.

"I think people do appreciate the museum retail business and understand it’s an important fabric of our community," says Onheiber.

Explore These Museum Shops For Last Minute Gifts

Guthrie Store: Open online and for curbside only, (December 1-19, 22-23, and 28-30). 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., guthriestore.com

The Store at Mia: Closed for in-store shopping, open online and for curbside Wednesdays–Fridays, 12-4 P.M., 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., shop.artsmia.org

Walker Shop: Closed for in-store shopping, open online and for curbside Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 A.M.–2 P.M., 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., shop.walkerart.org

ASI Museum Store and The Jul Shop: Open for in-store shopping Thursday–Sunday, 2600 Park Avenue, Mpls., asimn.org

WAM Shop at the Weisman Art Museum: Open for in-person shopping Thursday–Sunday 12–5 P.M., and contactless shopping via phone and curbside pickup. 333 E. River Rd., Mpls., wam.umn.edu

Izba at The Museum of Russian Art: Closed for in-store shopping, open online. shoptmora.org

Curiosity Shop at Bell Museum: Open for virtual personal shopping via zoom, phone orders and scheduled curbside pickups. Plus, special "last minute" in-store holiday shopping hours on Dec. 21-23 from 10 A.M.–3 P.M. 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul, bellmuseum.umn.edu

Science Museum of Minnesota Explore Store: Shop online and pickup in-store Friday-Saturdays. 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, smm.org