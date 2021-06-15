Father's Day Gift Guide: Local Gift Ideas for Dad

1. Shirt Supply

Hometown hero Hammer Made knows a thing or two about dressing Daddio. Snag a stylish new shirt (if you're feeling generous, opt for the shirt of the month club—AKA the gift that keeps on giving) and then download a greeting card directly from its website. Bonus: With every purchase of $100 or more, Hammer Made will throw in a free pair of socks—score! hammermade.com

2. Culinary Chic

Dad doesn’t have to be a five-star chef to don a stylish Craftmade apron. But how handsome would he look owning the grill at his next backyard BBQ in a waxed canvas olive green number? Craftmadeaprons.com

3. One and Done

Everyone’s trusty gift box purveyor is here with a Dad's Day option that includes everything he wants and nothing he doesn't need. Give pops a variety of tasty, local noshes, like Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce to chef Justin Sutherland's bourbon and smoke seasoning. minnyandpaul.com

4. Heritage Hero

Cool collab alert! Local heritage brand Leather Works teamed up with New York Times bestselling author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr on a limited-edition collection of buttery-soft leather bookmarks, coasters, wallets, and catchalls that Dad's guaranteed to dig. jackcarrusa.com

5. Hole in One

For the golfin' guy, dropping by a specialty shop like 2nd Swing Golf, Golf USA, or Club Champion and gift him new gear. Go the extra yard and make it a destination trip to Giants Ridge Golf Course in Minnesota’s northwoods, where they’re offering a Father’s Day special for dads to play free with a paid regular-priced green fee for one appreciative child. giantsridge.com

6. Sip 'n' Stamp

Support our craft brewing and distilling industries while surprising dad with a drink passport that allows him to explore new Twin Cities spots while receiving complimentary beverages at each stop. A win-win. craftnotes.net

7. Father of Fashion

No time? No problem. Our fashion friends at Nolo staple MartinPatrick3 created yet another Dad's Day gift guide. This year, why not make a shopping trip out of it and treat Dad to some gifts and indulge in brews from Fulton Brewery, Brother Justus Whiskey tastings, and even a cigar rolling class that day. martinpatrick3.com

8. Bike Buds

Been looking to take up a new hobby with your pops? Here's your chance. Now through the end of the month, local bicycle company Handsome Cycles is running a BFF deal that grants you 15 percent off any purchase of two or more complete bikes. handsomecycles.com