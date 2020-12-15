Give the Gift of an Experience This Year

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Woman at Computer

Out of wrapping paper and ribbons? Go full-on experience with unique and hands-on gifts for the lucky ones on your list. With so many shoppers stuck at home, a bevy of local brands are dreaming up new ways to gift—and what better way to shop small than by treating your nearest and dearest to a virtual skin consultation, an afternoon tea at home, or a Zoom portrait session? Read below for creative gift ideas that don't need to be wrapped in a box.

Cry Baby Clay Kits: Roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty this holiday season with local pottery brand Cry Baby Clay's at-home clay kits. Just choose your quantity of clay (and if you’d like underglazes for decorating) and channel the inner ceramist. Once you—or your loved one—has finished the project, all just drop it back off to be fired. Kits include all the tools needed and the cost of firing and glazing the creation once it has been completely finished. crybabyclay.com

Chef GK at Home: This year, give the gift of a home-cooked meal (with help from one of Minneapolis' most famous chefs, Gavin Kaysen). With GK at Home, earn access to a livestream cooking sessions with Chef Kaysen, who will walk you through some of his fave recipes. Before the class begins, participants will get an ingredient list and the recipe so that they can follow along from the comfort of their own kitchen. Your friends and family can create right alongside Chef GK as he answers questions and shares his knowledge. spoonandstable.com

Virtual Skin Consults with The Skin Sisters: Goodbye, maskne! It's been a stressful year, and we're all in need of a little self-care. Give the gift of glowing skin a virtual consultation with the local skin gurus The Skin Sisters. These 15 or 30-minute sessions are designed to sort out and access personal skin needs and problems. The Derm PAs and sisters, Brooke and Lauren Sundick, can help optimize products you already own, or even put together a whole new regimen. theskinsisters.com

Ergo Floral Virtual Workshops: Brighten up a pal's home amid the dead of winter with the gift of a DIY floral class. Through Ergo's virtual workshop, your giftee will be able to learn to arrange the flowers just like the pros themselves. Bonus: All materials needed for the class are delivered prior to the beginning of the workshop. Choose from a variety of floral classes—from classic arrangements to dried winter bundles. ergofloral.com

Cooks of Crocus Hill Virtual Cooking Class: Gift some new kitchen skills to the foodie in your life with Cooks of Crocus Hill’s virtual classes. With a wide range of options, from Date Night to Kids and Teens to simple Foundations, there’s something for every skill level and interest. cooksofcrocushill.com

Tillverkare for Hair: something about zoom? OK, we admit it. When the Zoom conference call gets a little long-winded, some of us get a little focused on our hair. Give the gift of good hair days with St. Louis Park salon Tillverkare's virtual styling consults. The lucky recipient will learn tips like how to recreate a salon-quality blowout or make beachy waves that last for days. Plus, two Kerastase styling products and 20 percent off an in-salon service for the perfect pampering experience. tillverkareforhair.com

Private Whiskey Room Tour at Brother Justus: Provide a (safe) way for your whiskey-lover to get out of the house with a night out at Brother Justus. Overlooking Columbia Golf Course, guests can experience the distillery’s private whiskey room. Try the Silver, Cold-Peated or classic American whiskeys alongside delicious pairings of chocolate, cheese, and charcuterie. brotherjustus.com

Parlour Cocktail Class: Something to look forward to after the shutdown! Play mixologist while at a cocktail class from the pros at Parlour. Bartender Scott Weller will lead an experience in making craft bevies to enjoy in the moment—and recreate at home. Accompanied with small plates from the Borough kitchen, guests can take in the complete pairing experience. Classes are available from December to March. parlourbar.com

Daughters and Suns Zoom Portrait Session: Lisa Luck, the artist behind Daughters and Suns, is offering live portrait sittings via Zoom for families, friends, individuals, and couples—really, anyone who can sit (mostly) still enough to be painted. Her gouache paintings on pigmented papers are gorgeous and intimate renderings of home life. Sessions are available at 15, 25 and 45 minutes, and Luck also commissions paintings from headshots. Check out her unique portraits on Instagram. etsy.com/shop/DaughtersSuns

Larissa Loden's Kids' Craft Kits: Something to keep the little ones busy! For the crafty kiddos in your world, check out local jewelry queen Larissa Loden’s Quarantine Kids Craft Kits. Each one comes with colorful glass beads, letter beads that spell a sweet message (or just a simple delicate heart), elastic, a sterling bead to hide the bracelet knot, and step-by-step instructions to walk beaders through the process. The bracelets come in a range of colors, and the beads are small, which makes these craft kits a better fit for older kids. larissaloden.com

Lynhall Afternoon Tea: You could whip up an elaborate meal to spoil your loved ones—or, you could treat them to a delicious holiday afternoon tea from The Lynhall’s Pastry Chef Katie and her bakery elves. We vote for the latter. The delicacies in this offering are too many to list: nibble on a prime rib, pain au lait, and horseradish crème sandwich, a chocolate peppermint croissant, a cassis Mont Blanc tart, and more. Christmas afternoon tea is available for take out and delivery Friday–Sunday December 18–January 3. Get the deets on their Instagram page. thelynhall.com