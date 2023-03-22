JB Hudson Opening at Galleria

× Expand JB Hudson on Nicollet

JB Hudson Jewelers is opening at Galleria, the Edina shopping center confirmed this week. A sign will go up on scaffolding for the new storefront tomorrow.

A fixture on Nicollet Mall for 136 years, JB Hudson closed its doors in 2021. At the time, its new owners, Iowa-based Gunderson’s Jewelers, said the iconic jewelry company was not gone forever; but instead they were searching for a new location. Galleria, known for its luxury brands, is also home to the only Tiffany & Co., David Yurman, and Louis Vuitton stores in town.

JB Hudson, which started in 1885 by Josiah B. Hudson, in one of the Twin Cities’ oldest enduring retail brands. For many years, it anchored the front corner of Dayton’s downtown store on Nicollet Mall, and occupied a space within Minnetonka's Ridgedale Center. In 2007, the jewelry company was acquired by another family business with deep Minnesota roots, Pohlad Cos., owners of the Minnesota Twins and several other businesses. In 2021, the Pohlads sold JB Hudson to family owned Gunderson’s Jewelers, and the store shuttered its doors soon after. Meanwhile, they opened a store in Wayzata under the Gunderson’s brand name.

"JB Hudson has been a legendary name in the Twin Cities since it was founded back in 1885—we are so honored to welcome this iconic brand back to Minnesota when it opens at Galleria Edina this fall," says Galleria's general manager Wendy Eisenberg.

The new, 6,184 square-foot JB Hudson store will open this fall, in the former Legacy Toys space (which moved to Southdale Center in January) in the middle of the center, across from Crave restaurant. The signs go up on the eve of what is expected to be a high-traffic week at Galleria, with the opening of the Galleria Floral Experience on Sunday.

Also coming soon to Galleria: the Twin Cities' first Yeti store, a brand that has elevated drink coolers to fashion accessories with its bright colors and eye-catching design. The store will carry the brand's full run of products—coolers, drinkware, backpacks and bags—and is scheduled to open by early fall, next to Filson.

Also opening Thursday next to Good Earth is a pop-up from Sairey Garnes' St. Paul-based travel accessories and lingerie brand Urban Undercover.