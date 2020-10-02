Galleria x Black Fashion Week MN Celebrate BIPOC Artists with Essence of Fall Exhibit

× Expand Galleria x BFWMN's Essence of Fall Galleria x BFWMN's Essence of Fall exhibit

Throughout the month of October, luxury Edina shopping center Galleria is hosting Essence of Fall: a fashion exhibit designed to celebrate the local community of black designers, as part of Black Fashion Week MN (BFWMN) 2020.

Located in the former Gabbert's windows, across from Good Earth, the month-long exhibit showcases pieces—from couture to streetwear—by eleven Twin Cities artists. Featured designers include Luuli, Jummy's Corner, HWMR by Houston White, NSOD Clothing Co., Thea Haute Couture, Gilded Roots Menswear, Tiger Martin Collection, TIM+THOM, The Lexurìe Clothing, Nubicollections, and Frika.

“I wanted to showcase the local talent of BIPOC here in Minnesota,” says Natalie Morrow, founder of BFWMN. “I selected 11 designers that are natural creatives in our community.” Morrow also collaborated with local fashion producer and creative director Grant Whittaker to bring the concept of window displays to life.

"We wanted to dream up the most stunning and community-focused gallery,” says Whittaker.

Peep Essence of Fall now through through October 31. For more Black Fashion Week events, visit blackfashionweekmn.com.