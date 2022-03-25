Sneak Peek: Galleria x Bachman's "Sugar Coated" Floral Experience

× Expand photo courtesy of Galleria Galleria "Sugar Coated" Floral Experience

Do you smell spring?

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Edina shopping center Galleria and locally-owned 'biz Bachman's are back to present their annual "floral experience." This year's theme, Sugar Coated, kicks off this weekend, and will showcase gorgeous floral displays and vignettes, but also giant candy sculptures throughout its public areas.

In 2019, Galleria general manager Wendy Eisenberg described the floral experience as one of the most successful events for the shopping center, with traffic levels comparable to those during the holiday season.

This year, the center is transforming its spaces into a springtime wonderland of oversized, sweet treats bursting with bold, bright blooms. According to Eisenberg, Galleria stores and restaurants are also making plans to join in on the floral fun with special menus and events.

Local men's retailer Hammer Made designed an exclusive floral shirt only available at its Galleria store, Lili Salon Spa will surprise shoppers with floral nail decals throughout the 15-day experience (and offer a chance to win a free manicure), Crave is serving up a special lavender champagne cocktail garnished with an edible orchid, and more. Plus, shoppers can bop over to the Westin Edina Galleria Hotel for its Afternoon Tea Flower Show Edition.

Leading the charge of the design is landscape designer Bryan Kramer, whose team won the 2015 Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian National Design Award in Landscape Architecture. Cotton candy clouds, a 5-foot-tall gummy bear, and 13-foot-high ring pop are just a couple of the botanical baked goods that will blossom in the luxe shopping center.

“Everyone at Bachman’s is happy to be bringing the ‘Sugar Coated’ theme to life,” says Susan Bachman West, president of Bachman’s and a fifth-generation member of the Minnesota-based business, in a press release. “Bryan’s creativity along with beautiful plants and flowers will really maximize the wow factor in this year’s displays.”

The Sugar Coated Floral Experience is free and open to the public, March 27-April 10. galleria.com