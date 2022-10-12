Good Stuff: Fresh Kicks

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Fresh Kicks

Slip on

Ephrem takes the chunky combat trend to a new level with convenient and cool exposed zippers. Capoeira ($189), from Gabriela Ephrem, gabrielaephrem.com

Fair trade

The Minneapolis-based designer works with a women-owned factory in her home country of Brazil to create sustainably made styles at an approachable price point. Gramado ($239)

Works of art

Sculptural shapes and unique materials—like cane, bamboo, and leather— abound in her clean, modern designs. Itacare ($169).