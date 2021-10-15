Foundry's Next Move

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Foundry Home Goods inside a building that is being renovated

We’ve had a crush on Anna Hillegass’s Scandi-modern homewares shop, The Foundry Home Goods, since she opened in a cozy space in North Loop in 2012 and later moved to the corner of 48th and Grand in south Minneapolis.

“We’ve maxed out what we can do in that little corner,” says Lillian Egner, the shop’s manager.

Now, Hillegass has taken her haven for minimalist, artisan-made home goods to a historic building in Northeast’s Riverfront District. “We’ve always wanted to go back to the downtown area,” says Egner.

Foundry 3.0 will open in November in a light-filled corner space within the storied former Soap Factory building, just one block off historic Main Street in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows, raw finishes, and plenty of space for everyone’s favorite (and Insta-famous) shop dog, Ruby.

The new shop is about three times larger than the most recent locale and 12 times larger than the original proof-of-concept shop in Nolo. The move provides more room to accommodate an expansive product mix designed to elevate daily living to something more beautiful and intentional. Look for more utilitarian cleaning products, office supplies, kitchen tools, decorative objects, textiles, furniture, gardening wares, and lighting.

110 5th Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-333-8484