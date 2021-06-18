Flowers on France

× Expand Courtesy Galleria Galleria Mural

As local museums, performing arts centers, and restaurants continue to find new ways to breathe air into fresh starts, we also look to our retail community to provide a little escapism—and the best examples are merchants and visual merchandisers who create dynamic eye candy displays. And you know what? You don’t need to have a dollar in your pocket to enjoy a little window-shopping.

We did a double take when images began to pop up on social media of a giant mural taking shape on the exterior of Galleria. Bold art graphics in vibrant colors lined a south-facing stretch of the center’s distinctive brick façade. (Graphics were eventually added to the France Avenue side.) Local artist Lindsey Made This, who previously collaborated with Coach and Apple, worked with Galleria to create the bright, cheerful installation.

“We thought [Lindsey] would be perfect for the mission of bringing a smile to people’s faces during this time,” says Rachel Oelke, director of marketing for Galleria. “We’ve had so much seriousness during the pandemic, and we wanted to give people a break from that for a second of fun with the temporary pop art graphics.”

Galleria stepped in a few years ago to become the new home turf for the annual Bachman’s spring flower show after Macy’s closed its downtown Minneapolis location. With the show shelved this year, Galleria delivers FloralPop: A Blooming Transformation via enormous vinyl panels with a street-art style that also serve as an invitation to a summer of events and giveaways. This sweet treat showcases the playful side of this grande dame of upscale retail and offers a refreshing reminder to celebrate life and creativity.