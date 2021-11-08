Festive Fashion: MVPs to Get You Through the Holiday Season

In years past, as part of our Holi-Go-Fabulous event with our friends at Galleria, I’m usually hitting its bevy of shops in search of on-trend gift ideas and wardrobe staples suited for holiday party go-ers. And while we’re not gathering at the shopping center IRL this year to talk all things holiday, fret not! I’ve rounded up a digi shopping guide with editor's picks (from Galleria fashion and beauty retailers) for navigating your jam-packed calendar—company parties, cookie swaps, dinner dates, and beyond—in-style.

Beanie season's back!

Not only is a chic beanie the ultimate solution to a bad hair day, but it also makes for the perfect tree-shopping accessory—or stocking stuffer. We’re crushing over designer Mischa Lampert, who hand-knits merino wool pom styles in multiple colorways. Beanie pomster ($253), by Mischa Lampert, from Pumpz, pumpzco.com, 952-926-2252

Preppy purse

Trend alert: Pearls have gone from an heirloom classic to a modern staple, popping up in unexpected places like handbags. This mini bucket from Kate Spade serves just the dose of glam you need to complete your holiday happy hour look. Small bucket bag ($398), from Kate Spade New York, Galleria, katespade.com, 952-920-9950

Casual color

A cozy compadre for your next bottomless brunch or girlfriend cookie exchange. While we love a basic, neutral cable knit sweater, 'tis the season to rock saturated tones—they are in the style spotlight. Colorblock sweater ($158), by Nic + Zoe, Galleria, nicandzoe.com, 508-907-6234

Pucker up!

For holiday parties, zoom meetings and beyond, a high-shine, bold lip is always a good idea. Holiday lip gloss set ($45), by Laura Mercier, from Bluemercury, bluemercury.com

Fancy Feet

So, you have one or two company parties to attend…it’s time to up your shoe game. You can’t go wrong with a set of stomps from local podiatrist-turned fashion design Marion Parke, who masters on-trend styles that will keep you dancing all night long (sans blisters). Or opt for a little sparkle and shine with an upgraded loafer for a borrowed-from-the-boys look. Black patent leather boot ($795), by Marion Parke, available at marionparke.com and at Pumpz, pumpzco.com; glitter loafers ($178), also by Kate Spade.

All That Glitters…

Forgo the LBD and jump on the metallic train and slip into a statement, sparkly set. Crinkle stripe lame turtleneck ($498), and matching pant ($498), by Tory Burch, toryburch.com, 952-929-0020

Killer coat

A Minnesotan can never have too many coats and jackets. Upgrade your basic bomber with a faux fur collar style perfect for a night to your favorite restaurant. Camel jacket ($498), by Adroit Atelier, from Melly, mellyonline.com, 952-929-9252

Fresh faced

Winter months can wreak havoc on our skin. Keep your pores hydrated with Face Foundrie's cult-favorite collagen spritz that will keep your glow goin' at every gathering. Collagen spritz ($42), from Face Foundrie, facefoundrie.com

Star of the party

Rhinestones, embellished fringe and star motifs? Say no more. Let your ears do the talking! Dangle earrings ($38), from Free People, freepeople.com, Galleria, 952-920-1041

Seasonal shades

Your everyday blazer, upgraded. Dress up your denim in rich and luxe tones with added texture. Velvet blazer ($198), also by Free People.