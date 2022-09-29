All the Looks from Fashionopolis 2022

What an amazing night in our beloved Minneapolis! Every year, Mpls.St.Paul's Fashionopolis show celebrates local talent, retail, design, and fashion. This year, we also welcomed the addition of the fabulous Four Seasons Minneapolis as our venue for the event.

Our show was inspired by the decades of the past—but also the possibilities of the future as we take stock of the importance of small businesses, sustainability, creativity, connection to our community, self-expression, acceptance, and our collective ability to work together and thrive together. —Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in Chief

Collection One: Inspired by the 1970s

× 1 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Purple velvet pants ($48) and purple velvet jacket ($98), by SSS World Corp., both from Fashion Avenue; multicolored bowling shirt ($98), by Kirin from Fashion Avenue. × 2 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Floral brocade pants ($350), by Dice Kayek from Fashion Avenue; striped rib sweater ($80), by FRNCH from Enchanté and Garçon; beaded clutch ($188), from Dugo; knitted faux fur bomber ($335), by Donna Salyers from Sweet Ivy. × 3 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Plaid suit trousers ($520) and plaid suit jacket ($990), both from Grethen House; mesh blouse ($78), by OneTeaspoon from Serge and Jane; multi-link earring ($125), from Dugo; crossbody bag ($368), by Sancia from Queen Anna House of Fashion. × 4 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Orange drape one-shoulder dress ($165), by Solace London from Fashion Avenue; embroidered clutch ($450), by Marian Paquette from Pumpz. × 5 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Blouse ($575), by Odeeh from Grethen House; vegan leather pants ($375), by Staud from Bumbershute; faux fur bomber jacket ($260), by Donna Salyers from Sweet Ivy; diamond-and-gold choker by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request). × 6 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Sequin tiered dress ($341), by Saylor from Bluebird Boutique; black ultrasuede gloves ($133), by Rundholz from Atelier957; leopard canvas clutch ($108), by Parker Thatch from Pumpz; tassel earrings ($168), from Atelier957. × 7 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams One-shoulder body suit ($218), by Goldsign from Bumbershute; skirt ($350), by Marc Cain from Dugo; handbag ($445), by Longchamp and purple hoop earrings (price/brand not available), both from Melly; purple coat ($365), by Vilagallo from Dugo. × 8 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Paisley pattered pants ($48), by Paul & Joe from Fashion Avenue; cashmere-and-silk turtleneck ($358), by MJ. Watson from Combine; belted sequin trench coat dress ($805), by Self-Portrait from Bumbershute. × 9 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Polyurethane top ($293) and satin skirt ($553), by XD Xenia Design, both from Atelier957; beaded clutch ($295) and earrings ($55), all from Dugo. × 10 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Ruched dress ($168), by Free People from Serge and Jane; sequined moto jacket ($399), by Pink from Enchanté and Garçon; raspberry earring ($39), from Fawbush’s. × 11 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Sequined jersey dress ($130), by Tommy Hilfiger from Fashion Avenue; safety pin earrings ($77), from Serge and Jane; fabric travel tote ($250), from Statement Boutique. × 12 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Striped blouse and skirt and plaid tweed tote (prices not available), all from Kate Spade; tiered heart earrings ($88), from Serge and Jane. × 13 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Sequin bomber dress ($578), by Rundholz from Atelier957; cutout felt coat ($229), by Kozan from Fawbush’s. × 14 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Tinsel trapeze dress ($150), by Camilla and Marc from Fashion Avenue; teardrop crystal earrings ($250), from Dugo. Prev Next

Local Designer Showcase Segment: Ramadhan Designs

× 1 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 2 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 3 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 4 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 5 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 6 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 7 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 8 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Prev Next

Collection Two: Inspired by the 1980s

× 1 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Silk striped French cuff shirt ($375), by Alice + Olivia from Bumbershute; vegan leather elastic ruffle pant ($125), by Elan from D.NOLO; faux gator clutch ($179), from Serge and Jane; polka dot necklace ($345), from Dugo. × 2 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Terrycloth long hoodie ($138) and plaid shacket ($168), both by Outerknown, from Enchanté and Garçon; krinkle sueded jogger ($94), by Charlie B from Fawbush’s. × 3 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Beaded skull pink blazer ($198), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; bedazzled bikini top, stylist’s own; knit sparkle pull-on skirt ($365), by IRO from Bumbershute. × 4 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Striped knit dress ($245), by Staud from Bumbershute; pink crossbody bag ($1,250), by Mulberry from Pumpz; earrings, stylist’s own. × 5 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Blue T-shirt ($100), by Cotton Citizen from Bumbershute; striped down puffer ($245), by Cotopaxi from Trailmark; camel pant ($128), by Vuori from Jaxen Grey. × 6 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Boiled wool-and-acrylic dress ($195), by SER.O.YA from Bumbershute; puffer jacket with vegan leather detail ($475), by Mother from Grethen House; mustard wristlet ($40), from Statement Boutique. × 7 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Metallic lamé sleeveless top ($45), by J.Crew Collection from Fashion Avenue; velvet wide-leg pants ($90), by FRNCH from Les Sól; sequin tweed blazer ($395), by Generation Love from Bumbershute; sequined peacock clutch ($94), from Dugo. × 8 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Tiered dress ($159), by Kozan from Fawbush’s; wraparound belt ($142), from Atelier957; Grim Reaper sequin velvet jacket ($198), by SSS World Corp., from Fashion Avenue. × 9 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Velvet jeggings ($298), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; draped shoulder bodysuit ($298), by Goldsign from Bluebird Boutique; hot pink faux fur jacket ($328), by Generation Love from Enchanté and Garçon. × 10 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Knit cord jumpsuit ($425), by Rivet Utility from Evereve; pink fox-fur collar ($184), from Fawbush’s; belt, stylist’s own; newspaper clutch ($58), from Enchanté and Garçon. × 11 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Floral print organza dress ($1,100), by Badgley Mischka from Dugo; metallic French tassel earring ($298), from Atelier957. × 12 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Emerald green jacket with removable polka dot sleeves ($498) and matching pants ($198), by Dice Kayek from Fashion Avenue; safety pin and beaded brooch ($120), by L’Exquisite Reveal Burlesque Couture exclusively from Grethen House; headband ($80), from Melly. × 13 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Rhinestone jogger pants ($298), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; chain-neck boyfriend sleeveless T-shirt ($295), by Alice + Olivia from Bumbershute; suede beaded butterfly moto jacket ($998), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue. × 14 of 14 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Black knit studded dress ($250), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; beaded necklace ($395), from Melly; navy studded clutch ($295), from Pumpz. Prev Next

Local Designer Showcase Segment: Frika by Victor Farmah

× 1 of 2 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 2 of 2 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Prev Next

Collection Three: Inspired by the 1990s

× 1 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Knit vest ($41) and skirt ($41), by POL from Proper; floral puffer bomber ($239), by Desigual from Dugo; necklace by Susan Horowitz. × 2 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Painted blazer ($498), painted shirt ($175), and purple pants ($198), all by Berluti from Fashion Avenue. × 3 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Black-and-red floral dress with beaded detail ($350), by Essentiel Antwerp from Requisite; oversized plaid coat ($1,310), by No. 21 from Grethen House; red oversized satchel ($585), from Queen Anna House of Fashion. × 4 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Knit zipper cardigan ($630) and turquoise blouse ($320), both by Marc Cain from Dugo; pleated red flare pants ($275), by Avenue Montaigne from D.NOLO; off-white embossed gator handbag with scarf ($295), from D.NOLO; earrings ($85), from Atelier957. × 5 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Beaded sweater jacket ($285) and pants ($175), by Farm Rio from Serge and Jane; mohair-and-mesh handle bag ($590), from Pumpz. × 6 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Eco-fur coat ($298), by Kirin from Fashion Avenue; oversized knit sweater ($115), by FRNCH from Atelier957; leather pants with red stripe ($278), by OneTeaspoon from Serge and Jane; comic bag ($1,270), by Rundholz from Atelier957. × 7 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Eco-fur coat ($298), by Kirin from Fashion Avenue; yellow short-sleeved shirt (price unavailable), by Amanda Uprichard from Queen Anna House of Fashion; black pants ($350), by Rohe from Grethen House; pillow bag ($330), from Grethen House; black beaded necklace with chain clasp ($306), by Mya Lambrecht. × 8 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Black floral dress and pink coat (prices not available), both from Kate Spade; embossed gator tote ($995), by B. May from Grethen House. × 9 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Leopard dress (price not available), by Kate Spade; sheer green trench ($348), by JNBY from Atelier957; newspaper clutch ($57), from Enchanté and Garçon. × 10 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Sheer mesh top and matching jersey pants (prices/brand not available), from Fawbush’s; red beaded necklace ($395), from Melly; red faux fur coat ($1,539), by Rundholz from Atelier957. × 11 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Long plaid bomber ($595), by The Great from Grethen House; ribbed turtleneck sweater ($595), by Crem 38 from Bumbershute; chocolate-brown oiled denim ($255), by Frame from Requisite; cowhide backpack ($298), from Evereve. Right: Shearling–and–vegan leather aviator jacket ($1,298), by The Arrivals from Bluebird Boutique; faux leather pleated skirt ($162), by Suncoo from Requisite; floral turtleneck ($88), by Scotch & Soda from Serge and Jane; necklace by Susan Horowitz. × 12 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Cut-out dress ($298), by Sundry from Evereve; trapeze coat ($398), by Vivienne Hu from Fashion Avenue; leopard handbag (price unavailable), from Kate Spade. × 13 of 13 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Lightweight blazer ($298), by Blue Industry from Jaxen Grey; 3-D print jeans ($565), by Maison Margiela from Grethen House; purple turtleneck, stylist’s own. Prev Next

Local Designer Showcase Segment: M. Heurh Designs

× 1 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 2 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 3 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 4 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 5 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 6 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 7 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 8 of 8 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Prev Next

Collection Four: Inspiration from North Loop, all looks presented by MartinPatrick3

× 1 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Geometric houndstooth coat ($1,550) and green-and-rose shirt ($845), both by Dries Van Noten; dark green velvet denim ($248), by Monfrère. × 2 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Brocade jacket ($4,250), blue print shirt ($675), and camel sueded cotton pants ($750), all by Isaia. × 3 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Shearling coat ($5,995) and dark green suede shacket ($2,495), both by Ralph Lauren Purple Label; cocoa velvet denim ($248), by Monfrère; Coloma hat ($165), by Stetson. × 4 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Beliz blazer with sequined detail ($1,565), Ronas trench ($2,110), Podium trouser ($1,315), and necklace ($1,035), all by Dries Van Noten. × 5 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Dark green floral dress ($650), by Rachel Comey; faux fur coat ($495), by Stand Studio. Right: Velvet paisley blazer ($2,295) and brocade pattern shirt ($495), both by Etro; blue velvet pants ($595), by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. × 6 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Brocade dress ($2,510), by Etro; quilted velvet coat ($1,200), by Totême. Right: Ombré rust shirt ($310) and ombré rust pants ($270), both by Munthe. × 7 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Crinkle fuchsia dress ($1,685) and necklace ($1,295), both by Dries Van Noten. × 8 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Orange soirée dress ($1,250), by La DoubleJ. × 9 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Jacquard paisley top ($695) and jacquard paisley pants ($760), both by La DoubleJ. × 10 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Kristian evening dress ($4,790) and mini red alligator handbag ($14,000), both by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. Right: Shawl dinner jacket ($2,995), formal trouser ($795), tuxedo shirt ($695), satin bow tie ($195), and velvet classic loafer ($695), all from Ralph Lauren Purple Label. × 11 of 11 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Ivory shirt ($990) and ivory trousers ($695), both by Proenza Schouler. Prev Next

Collection Five: Inspired by the 21st Century

× 1 of 6 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Checkered race car pants ($298), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; striped balloon-sleeve sweater ($79), by Ellison from Statement Boutique; tweed puffer ($1,108), by Shoreditch Ski Club from Requisite; ivory patent quilted bag ($168), from Pumpz. Right: Abstract print dress ($595), by IRO from Requisite; houndstooth blazer ($145), by Bishop + Young from Enchanté and Garçon; beaded heart clutch ($99), from Dugo. × 2 of 6 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Ruched blouse ($325), by Rohe from Grethen House; black leggings with fishnet overlay ($231), by IGOR from Atelier957; necklace by Susan Horowitz; nylon oversized clutch with studs ($198), from Pumpz. Right: Sequin bubble top ($118), by OneTeaspoon from Serge and Jane; faux leather pants with stripe and zipper detail ($525), by Isabel Etoile, and oiled handbag ($330), both from Grethen House. × 3 of 6 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Black tie-dye joggers ($274), by Urban by Alembika from Fawbush’s; black puffer jacket ($184), by Charlie B. from Fawbush’s; black knit polo ($175), by Wax from Jaxen Grey. Right: Polka dot dress ($525), by Lovebirds from Grethen House; headband (price unavailable), from Melly. × 4 of 6 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Patchwork sweater coat ($895), by Alice + Olivia from Bumbershute; recycled leather pants ($348) by Agolde from Evereve; black T-shirt ($101), by Nation Ltd. from Melly; mother of pearl silver necklace ($550), by Houser. Right: Abstract print velveteen pants ($98), by SSS World Corp. from Fashion Avenue; vegan leather black puffer vest ($128), by Julia from Evereve. × 5 of 6 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Plaid leggings ($94), by Charlie B. from Fawbush’s; vegan leather cap-sleeve shirt ($125), by Elan from D.NOLO; plaid coat with vegan leather studded collar ($150), by Hilfiger Collection from Fashion Avenue. Right: Knit-and-lace dress ($625), by XD Xenia Design from Atelier957. × 6 of 6 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Left: Checkerboard print pants ($155) and jacket ($430), by Vilagallo from Dugo; sleeveless swirly blouse ($80), by Veronica M. from Statement Boutique; geometric clutch ($55), from Dugo; totem earrings ($130), from Atelier957. Right: Track pants with rhinestone stripe, stylist’s own; beaded trim tuxedo jacket ($198), by SSS World Corp. from Fashion Avenue; geometric vest ($194), by Kozin from Fawbush’s. Prev Next

Local Designer Showcase Segment: Joynoelle

× 1 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 2 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 3 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 4 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 5 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 6 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 7 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 8 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 9 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 10 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 11 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 12 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 13 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 14 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 15 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams × 16 of 16 Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Prev Next

