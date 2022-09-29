All the Looks from Fashionopolis 2022

What an amazing night in our beloved Minneapolis! Every year, Mpls.St.Paul's Fashionopolis show celebrates local talent, retail, design, and fashion. This year, we also welcomed the addition of the fabulous Four Seasons Minneapolis as our venue for the event.
Our show was inspired by the decades of the past—but also the possibilities of the future as we take stock of the importance of small businesses, sustainability, creativity, connection to our community, self-expression, acceptance, and our collective ability to work together and thrive together. —Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in Chief
Collection One: Inspired by the 1970s
1 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Purple velvet pants ($48) and purple velvet jacket ($98), by SSS World Corp., both from Fashion Avenue; multicolored bowling shirt ($98), by Kirin from Fashion Avenue.
2 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Floral brocade pants ($350), by Dice Kayek from Fashion Avenue; striped rib sweater ($80), by FRNCH from Enchanté and Garçon; beaded clutch ($188), from Dugo; knitted faux fur bomber ($335), by Donna Salyers from Sweet Ivy.
3 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Plaid suit trousers ($520) and plaid suit jacket ($990), both from Grethen House; mesh blouse ($78), by OneTeaspoon from Serge and Jane; multi-link earring ($125), from Dugo; crossbody bag ($368), by Sancia from Queen Anna House of Fashion.
4 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Orange drape one-shoulder dress ($165), by Solace London from Fashion Avenue; embroidered clutch ($450), by Marian Paquette from Pumpz.
5 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Blouse ($575), by Odeeh from Grethen House; vegan leather pants ($375), by Staud from Bumbershute; faux fur bomber jacket ($260), by Donna Salyers from Sweet Ivy; diamond-and-gold choker by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request).
6 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Sequin tiered dress ($341), by Saylor from Bluebird Boutique; black ultrasuede gloves ($133), by Rundholz from Atelier957; leopard canvas clutch ($108), by Parker Thatch from Pumpz; tassel earrings ($168), from Atelier957.
7 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
One-shoulder body suit ($218), by Goldsign from Bumbershute; skirt ($350), by Marc Cain from Dugo; handbag ($445), by Longchamp and purple hoop earrings (price/brand not available), both from Melly; purple coat ($365), by Vilagallo from Dugo.
8 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Paisley pattered pants ($48), by Paul & Joe from Fashion Avenue; cashmere-and-silk turtleneck ($358), by MJ. Watson from Combine; belted sequin trench coat dress ($805), by Self-Portrait from Bumbershute.
9 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Polyurethane top ($293) and satin skirt ($553), by XD Xenia Design, both from Atelier957; beaded clutch ($295) and earrings ($55), all from Dugo.
10 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Ruched dress ($168), by Free People from Serge and Jane; sequined moto jacket ($399), by Pink from Enchanté and Garçon; raspberry earring ($39), from Fawbush’s.
11 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Sequined jersey dress ($130), by Tommy Hilfiger from Fashion Avenue; safety pin earrings ($77), from Serge and Jane; fabric travel tote ($250), from Statement Boutique.
12 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Striped blouse and skirt and plaid tweed tote (prices not available), all from Kate Spade; tiered heart earrings ($88), from Serge and Jane.
13 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Sequin bomber dress ($578), by Rundholz from Atelier957; cutout felt coat ($229), by Kozan from Fawbush’s.
14 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Tinsel trapeze dress ($150), by Camilla and Marc from Fashion Avenue; teardrop crystal earrings ($250), from Dugo.
Local Designer Showcase Segment: Ramadhan Designs
1 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
2 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
3 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
4 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
5 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
6 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
7 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
8 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Collection Two: Inspired by the 1980s
1 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Silk striped French cuff shirt ($375), by Alice + Olivia from Bumbershute; vegan leather elastic ruffle pant ($125), by Elan from D.NOLO; faux gator clutch ($179), from Serge and Jane; polka dot necklace ($345), from Dugo.
2 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Terrycloth long hoodie ($138) and plaid shacket ($168), both by Outerknown, from Enchanté and Garçon; krinkle sueded jogger ($94), by Charlie B from Fawbush’s.
3 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Beaded skull pink blazer ($198), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; bedazzled bikini top, stylist’s own; knit sparkle pull-on skirt ($365), by IRO from Bumbershute.
4 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Striped knit dress ($245), by Staud from Bumbershute; pink crossbody bag ($1,250), by Mulberry from Pumpz; earrings, stylist’s own.
5 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Blue T-shirt ($100), by Cotton Citizen from Bumbershute; striped down puffer ($245), by Cotopaxi from Trailmark; camel pant ($128), by Vuori from Jaxen Grey.
6 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Boiled wool-and-acrylic dress ($195), by SER.O.YA from Bumbershute; puffer jacket with vegan leather detail ($475), by Mother from Grethen House; mustard wristlet ($40), from Statement Boutique.
7 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Metallic lamé sleeveless top ($45), by J.Crew Collection from Fashion Avenue; velvet wide-leg pants ($90), by FRNCH from Les Sól; sequin tweed blazer ($395), by Generation Love from Bumbershute; sequined peacock clutch ($94), from Dugo.
8 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Tiered dress ($159), by Kozan from Fawbush’s; wraparound belt ($142), from Atelier957; Grim Reaper sequin velvet jacket ($198), by SSS World Corp., from Fashion Avenue.
9 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Velvet jeggings ($298), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; draped shoulder bodysuit ($298), by Goldsign from Bluebird Boutique; hot pink faux fur jacket ($328), by Generation Love from Enchanté and Garçon.
10 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Knit cord jumpsuit ($425), by Rivet Utility from Evereve; pink fox-fur collar ($184), from Fawbush’s; belt, stylist’s own; newspaper clutch ($58), from Enchanté and Garçon.
11 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Floral print organza dress ($1,100), by Badgley Mischka from Dugo; metallic French tassel earring ($298), from Atelier957.
12 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Emerald green jacket with removable polka dot sleeves ($498) and matching pants ($198), by Dice Kayek from Fashion Avenue; safety pin and beaded brooch ($120), by L’Exquisite Reveal Burlesque Couture exclusively from Grethen House; headband ($80), from Melly.
13 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Rhinestone jogger pants ($298), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; chain-neck boyfriend sleeveless T-shirt ($295), by Alice + Olivia from Bumbershute; suede beaded butterfly moto jacket ($998), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue.
14 of 14
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Black knit studded dress ($250), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; beaded necklace ($395), from Melly; navy studded clutch ($295), from Pumpz.
Local Designer Showcase Segment: Frika by Victor Farmah
1 of 2
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
2 of 2
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Collection Three: Inspired by the 1990s
1 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Knit vest ($41) and skirt ($41), by POL from Proper; floral puffer bomber ($239), by Desigual from Dugo; necklace by Susan Horowitz.
2 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Painted blazer ($498), painted shirt ($175), and purple pants ($198), all by Berluti from Fashion Avenue.
3 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Black-and-red floral dress with beaded detail ($350), by Essentiel Antwerp from Requisite; oversized plaid coat ($1,310), by No. 21 from Grethen House; red oversized satchel ($585), from Queen Anna House of Fashion.
4 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Knit zipper cardigan ($630) and turquoise blouse ($320), both by Marc Cain from Dugo; pleated red flare pants ($275), by Avenue Montaigne from D.NOLO; off-white embossed gator handbag with scarf ($295), from D.NOLO; earrings ($85), from Atelier957.
5 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Beaded sweater jacket ($285) and pants ($175), by Farm Rio from Serge and Jane; mohair-and-mesh handle bag ($590), from Pumpz.
6 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Eco-fur coat ($298), by Kirin from Fashion Avenue; oversized knit sweater ($115), by FRNCH from Atelier957; leather pants with red stripe ($278), by OneTeaspoon from Serge and Jane; comic bag ($1,270), by Rundholz from Atelier957.
7 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Eco-fur coat ($298), by Kirin from Fashion Avenue; yellow short-sleeved shirt (price unavailable), by Amanda Uprichard from Queen Anna House of Fashion; black pants ($350), by Rohe from Grethen House; pillow bag ($330), from Grethen House; black beaded necklace with chain clasp ($306), by Mya Lambrecht.
8 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Black floral dress and pink coat (prices not available), both from Kate Spade; embossed gator tote ($995), by B. May from Grethen House.
9 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Leopard dress (price not available), by Kate Spade; sheer green trench ($348), by JNBY from Atelier957; newspaper clutch ($57), from Enchanté and Garçon.
10 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Sheer mesh top and matching jersey pants (prices/brand not available), from Fawbush’s; red beaded necklace ($395), from Melly; red faux fur coat ($1,539), by Rundholz from Atelier957.
11 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Long plaid bomber ($595), by The Great from Grethen House; ribbed turtleneck sweater ($595), by Crem 38 from Bumbershute; chocolate-brown oiled denim ($255), by Frame from Requisite; cowhide backpack ($298), from Evereve. Right: Shearling–and–vegan leather aviator jacket ($1,298), by The Arrivals from Bluebird Boutique; faux leather pleated skirt ($162), by Suncoo from Requisite; floral turtleneck ($88), by Scotch & Soda from Serge and Jane; necklace by Susan Horowitz.
12 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Cut-out dress ($298), by Sundry from Evereve; trapeze coat ($398), by Vivienne Hu from Fashion Avenue; leopard handbag (price unavailable), from Kate Spade.
13 of 13
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Lightweight blazer ($298), by Blue Industry from Jaxen Grey; 3-D print jeans ($565), by Maison Margiela from Grethen House; purple turtleneck, stylist’s own.
Local Designer Showcase Segment: M. Heurh Designs
1 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
2 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
3 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
4 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
5 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
6 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
7 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
8 of 8
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Collection Four: Inspiration from North Loop, all looks presented by MartinPatrick3
1 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Geometric houndstooth coat ($1,550) and green-and-rose shirt ($845), both by Dries Van Noten; dark green velvet denim ($248), by Monfrère.
2 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Brocade jacket ($4,250), blue print shirt ($675), and camel sueded cotton pants ($750), all by Isaia.
3 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Shearling coat ($5,995) and dark green suede shacket ($2,495), both by Ralph Lauren Purple Label; cocoa velvet denim ($248), by Monfrère; Coloma hat ($165), by Stetson.
4 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Beliz blazer with sequined detail ($1,565), Ronas trench ($2,110), Podium trouser ($1,315), and necklace ($1,035), all by Dries Van Noten.
5 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Dark green floral dress ($650), by Rachel Comey; faux fur coat ($495), by Stand Studio. Right: Velvet paisley blazer ($2,295) and brocade pattern shirt ($495), both by Etro; blue velvet pants ($595), by Ralph Lauren Purple Label.
6 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Brocade dress ($2,510), by Etro; quilted velvet coat ($1,200), by Totême. Right: Ombré rust shirt ($310) and ombré rust pants ($270), both by Munthe.
7 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Crinkle fuchsia dress ($1,685) and necklace ($1,295), both by Dries Van Noten.
8 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Orange soirée dress ($1,250), by La DoubleJ.
9 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Jacquard paisley top ($695) and jacquard paisley pants ($760), both by La DoubleJ.
10 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Kristian evening dress ($4,790) and mini red alligator handbag ($14,000), both by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. Right: Shawl dinner jacket ($2,995), formal trouser ($795), tuxedo shirt ($695), satin bow tie ($195), and velvet classic loafer ($695), all from Ralph Lauren Purple Label.
11 of 11
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Ivory shirt ($990) and ivory trousers ($695), both by Proenza Schouler.
Collection Five: Inspired by the 21st Century
1 of 6
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Checkered race car pants ($298), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; striped balloon-sleeve sweater ($79), by Ellison from Statement Boutique; tweed puffer ($1,108), by Shoreditch Ski Club from Requisite; ivory patent quilted bag ($168), from Pumpz. Right: Abstract print dress ($595), by IRO from Requisite; houndstooth blazer ($145), by Bishop + Young from Enchanté and Garçon; beaded heart clutch ($99), from Dugo.
2 of 6
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Ruched blouse ($325), by Rohe from Grethen House; black leggings with fishnet overlay ($231), by IGOR from Atelier957; necklace by Susan Horowitz; nylon oversized clutch with studs ($198), from Pumpz. Right: Sequin bubble top ($118), by OneTeaspoon from Serge and Jane; faux leather pants with stripe and zipper detail ($525), by Isabel Etoile, and oiled handbag ($330), both from Grethen House.
3 of 6
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Black tie-dye joggers ($274), by Urban by Alembika from Fawbush’s; black puffer jacket ($184), by Charlie B. from Fawbush’s; black knit polo ($175), by Wax from Jaxen Grey. Right: Polka dot dress ($525), by Lovebirds from Grethen House; headband (price unavailable), from Melly.
4 of 6
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Patchwork sweater coat ($895), by Alice + Olivia from Bumbershute; recycled leather pants ($348) by Agolde from Evereve; black T-shirt ($101), by Nation Ltd. from Melly; mother of pearl silver necklace ($550), by Houser. Right: Abstract print velveteen pants ($98), by SSS World Corp. from Fashion Avenue; vegan leather black puffer vest ($128), by Julia from Evereve.
5 of 6
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Plaid leggings ($94), by Charlie B. from Fawbush’s; vegan leather cap-sleeve shirt ($125), by Elan from D.NOLO; plaid coat with vegan leather studded collar ($150), by Hilfiger Collection from Fashion Avenue. Right: Knit-and-lace dress ($625), by XD Xenia Design from Atelier957.
6 of 6
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Left: Checkerboard print pants ($155) and jacket ($430), by Vilagallo from Dugo; sleeveless swirly blouse ($80), by Veronica M. from Statement Boutique; geometric clutch ($55), from Dugo; totem earrings ($130), from Atelier957. Right: Track pants with rhinestone stripe, stylist’s own; beaded trim tuxedo jacket ($198), by SSS World Corp. from Fashion Avenue; geometric vest ($194), by Kozin from Fawbush’s.
Local Designer Showcase Segment: Joynoelle
1 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
2 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
3 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
4 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
5 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
6 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
7 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
8 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
9 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
10 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
11 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
12 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
13 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
14 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
15 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
16 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Shop the Looks
- Atelier957, 957 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-646-0111, atelier957.com
- Bluebird Boutique, 3909 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-322-0813, bluebirdboutique.com
- Bumbershute, 3811 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-475-2684, bumbershute.com
- Combine, 1609 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-353-5163, combinempls.com
- D.NOLO, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244, dnolo.com
- Dugo, 3939 Market St., Edina, 952-746-4440, dressupgoout.com
- Enchanté and Garçon, 1064 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-528-8761; 317 S. Main St., Stillwater, 651-439-7232, shopenchante.com
- Evereve, 3906-8 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-746-8255, and multiple other metro locations, evereve.com
- Fashion Avenue, 4936 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-929-7919, fashionavenueresale.com
- Fawbush’s, Galleria, Edina, 952-922-5717, fawbushs.com
- Gretchen Ventura, gretchenventura.com
- Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725; grethenhouse.com
- Houser, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-354-3011, shophouser.com
- Jaxen Grey, 226 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-399-9973; Galleria, Edina, 952-219-7289, jaxongrey.com
- Joynoelle, 312 W. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-209-7822, joynoelle.com
- Kate Spade, Galleria, Edina, 952-920-9950, katespade.com
- Les Sól, 1614 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-925-4455, shoplessol.com
- M. Heurh Designs, @m.heurh_designs
- MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com
- Melly, Galleria, Edina, 952-929-9252, mellyonline.com
- Mya Lambrecht, myalambrecht.com
- Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486, proper-shops.com
- Pumpz Galleria, Edina, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com
- Queen Anna House of Fashion, 109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-354-7581, queenanna.co
- Ramadhan Designs, ramadhandesigns.com
- Requisite, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7387, @requisitenorthloop
- Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, sergeandjane.com
- Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663, thestatementboutique.com
- Susan Horowitz, @susan_o_horowitz
- Sweet Ivy Galleria, Edina, 952-456-6598, @shop.sweet.ivy
- Trailmark Galleria, Edina, 952-929-1950, trailmarkgalleria.com
- Victor Farmah,@frika_lib