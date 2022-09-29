All the Looks from Fashionopolis 2022

Scenes from Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's fashion show at the Four Seasons.

by

What an amazing night in our beloved Minneapolis! Every year, Mpls.St.Paul's Fashionopolis show celebrates local talent, retail, design, and fashion. This year, we also welcomed the addition of the fabulous Four Seasons Minneapolis as our venue for the event.

Our show was inspired by the decades of the past—but also the possibilities of the future as we take stock of the importance of small businesses, sustainability, creativity, connection to our community, self-expression, acceptance, and our collective ability to work together and thrive together. —Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in Chief

Collection One: Inspired by the 1970s

×

1 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4087.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Purple velvet pants ($48) and purple velvet jacket ($98), by SSS World Corp., both from Fashion Avenue; multicolored bowling shirt ($98), by Kirin from Fashion Avenue.

×

2 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4108.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Floral brocade pants ($350), by Dice Kayek from Fashion Avenue; striped rib sweater ($80), by FRNCH from Enchanté and Garçon; beaded clutch ($188), from Dugo; knitted faux fur bomber ($335), by Donna Salyers from Sweet Ivy.

×

3 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4118.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Plaid suit trousers ($520) and plaid suit jacket ($990), both from Grethen House; mesh blouse ($78), by OneTeaspoon from Serge and Jane; multi-link earring ($125), from Dugo; crossbody bag ($368), by Sancia from Queen Anna House of Fashion.

×

4 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4121.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Orange drape one-shoulder dress ($165), by Solace London from Fashion Avenue; embroidered clutch ($450), by Marian Paquette from Pumpz.

×

5 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4132.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Blouse ($575), by Odeeh from Grethen House; vegan leather pants ($375), by Staud from Bumbershute; faux fur bomber jacket ($260), by Donna Salyers from Sweet Ivy; diamond-and-gold choker by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request).

×

6 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4143.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Sequin tiered dress ($341), by Saylor from Bluebird Boutique; black ultrasuede gloves ($133), by Rundholz from Atelier957; leopard canvas clutch ($108), by Parker Thatch from Pumpz; tassel earrings ($168), from Atelier957.

×

7 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4158.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

One-shoulder body suit ($218), by Goldsign from Bumbershute; skirt ($350), by Marc Cain from Dugo; handbag ($445), by Longchamp and purple hoop earrings (price/brand not available), both from Melly; purple coat ($365), by Vilagallo from Dugo.

×

8 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4168.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Paisley pattered pants ($48), by Paul & Joe from Fashion Avenue; cashmere-and-silk turtleneck ($358), by MJ. Watson from Combine; belted sequin trench coat dress ($805), by Self-Portrait from Bumbershute.

×

9 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4177.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Polyurethane top ($293) and satin skirt ($553), by XD Xenia Design, both from Atelier957; beaded clutch ($295) and earrings ($55), all from Dugo.

×

10 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4192.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Ruched dress ($168), by Free People from Serge and Jane; sequined moto jacket ($399), by Pink from Enchanté and Garçon; raspberry earring ($39), from Fawbush’s. 

×

11 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4200.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Sequined jersey dress ($130), by Tommy Hilfiger from Fashion Avenue; safety pin earrings ($77), from Serge and Jane; fabric travel tote ($250), from Statement Boutique.

×

12 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4218.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Striped blouse and skirt and plaid tweed tote (prices not available), all from Kate Spade; tiered heart earrings ($88), from Serge and Jane.

×

13 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4229.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Sequin bomber dress ($578), by Rundholz from Atelier957; cutout felt coat ($229), by Kozan from Fawbush’s.

×

14 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4237.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Tinsel trapeze dress ($150), by Camilla and Marc from Fashion Avenue; teardrop crystal earrings ($250), from Dugo.

Local Designer Showcase Segment: Ramadhan Designs

×

1 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4262.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

2 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4317.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

3 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4341.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

4 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4365.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

5 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4371.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

6 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4353.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

7 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4353.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

8 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4300.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Collection Two: Inspired by the 1980s

×

1 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4378.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Silk striped French cuff shirt ($375), by Alice + Olivia from Bumbershute; vegan leather elastic ruffle pant ($125), by Elan from D.NOLO; faux gator clutch ($179), from Serge and Jane; polka dot necklace ($345), from Dugo.

×

2 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4390.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Terrycloth long hoodie ($138) and plaid shacket ($168), both by Outerknown, from Enchanté and Garçon; krinkle sueded jogger ($94), by Charlie B from Fawbush’s.

×

3 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4397.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Beaded skull pink blazer ($198), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; bedazzled bikini top, stylist’s own; knit sparkle pull-on skirt ($365), by IRO from Bumbershute.

×

4 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4406.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Striped knit dress ($245), by Staud from Bumbershute; pink crossbody bag ($1,250), by Mulberry from Pumpz; earrings, stylist’s own.

×

5 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4415.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Blue T-shirt ($100), by Cotton Citizen from Bumbershute; striped down puffer ($245), by Cotopaxi from Trailmark; camel pant ($128), by Vuori from Jaxen Grey.

×

6 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4424.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Boiled wool-and-acrylic dress ($195), by SER.O.YA from Bumbershute; puffer jacket with vegan leather detail ($475), by Mother from Grethen House; mustard wristlet ($40), from Statement Boutique.

×

7 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4434.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Metallic lamé sleeveless top ($45), by J.Crew Collection from Fashion Avenue; velvet wide-leg pants ($90), by FRNCH from Les Sól; sequin tweed blazer ($395), by Generation Love from Bumbershute; sequined peacock clutch ($94), from Dugo. 

×

8 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4446.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Tiered dress ($159), by Kozan from Fawbush’s; wraparound belt ($142), from Atelier957; Grim Reaper sequin velvet jacket ($198), by SSS World Corp., from Fashion Avenue.

×

9 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4457.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Velvet jeggings ($298), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; draped shoulder bodysuit ($298), by Goldsign from Bluebird Boutique; hot pink faux fur jacket ($328), by Generation Love from Enchanté and Garçon.

×

10 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4466.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Knit cord jumpsuit ($425), by Rivet Utility from Evereve; pink fox-fur collar ($184), from Fawbush’s; belt, stylist’s own; newspaper clutch ($58), from Enchanté and Garçon.

×

11 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4476.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Floral print organza dress ($1,100), by Badgley Mischka from Dugo; metallic French tassel earring ($298), from Atelier957.

×

12 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4490.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Emerald green jacket with removable polka dot sleeves ($498) and matching pants ($198), by Dice Kayek from Fashion Avenue; safety pin and beaded brooch ($120), by L’Exquisite Reveal Burlesque Couture exclusively from Grethen House; headband ($80), from Melly.

×

13 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4499.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Rhinestone jogger pants ($298), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; chain-neck boyfriend sleeveless T-shirt ($295), by Alice + Olivia from Bumbershute; suede beaded butterfly moto jacket ($998), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue. 

×

14 of 14

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4510.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Black knit studded dress ($250), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; beaded necklace ($395), from Melly; navy studded clutch ($295), from Pumpz. 

Local Designer Showcase Segment: Frika by Victor Farmah

×

1 of 2

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4526.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

2 of 2

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4547.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Collection Three: Inspired by the 1990s

×

1 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4568.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Knit vest ($41) and skirt ($41), by POL from Proper; floral puffer bomber ($239), by Desigual from Dugo; necklace by Susan Horowitz.

×

2 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4572.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Painted blazer ($498), painted shirt ($175), and purple pants ($198), all by Berluti from Fashion Avenue.

×

3 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4591.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Black-and-red floral dress with beaded detail ($350), by Essentiel Antwerp from Requisite; oversized plaid coat ($1,310), by No. 21 from Grethen House; red oversized satchel ($585), from Queen Anna House of Fashion.

×

4 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4584.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Knit zipper cardigan ($630) and turquoise blouse ($320), both by Marc Cain from Dugo; pleated red flare pants ($275), by Avenue Montaigne from D.NOLO; off-white embossed gator handbag with scarf ($295), from D.NOLO; earrings ($85), from Atelier957. 

×

5 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4603.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Beaded sweater jacket ($285) and pants ($175), by Farm Rio from Serge and Jane; mohair-and-mesh handle bag ($590), from Pumpz.

×

6 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4609.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Eco-fur coat ($298), by Kirin from Fashion Avenue; oversized knit sweater ($115), by FRNCH from Atelier957; leather pants with red stripe ($278), by OneTeaspoon from Serge and Jane; comic bag ($1,270), by Rundholz from Atelier957. 

×

7 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4632.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Eco-fur coat ($298), by Kirin from Fashion Avenue; yellow short-sleeved shirt (price unavailable), by Amanda Uprichard from Queen Anna House of Fashion; black pants ($350), by Rohe from Grethen House; pillow bag ($330), from Grethen House; black beaded necklace with chain clasp ($306), by Mya Lambrecht. 

×

8 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4623.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Black floral dress and pink coat (prices not available), both from Kate Spade; embossed gator tote ($995), by B. May from Grethen House. 

×

9 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4655.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Leopard dress (price not available), by Kate Spade; sheer green trench ($348), by JNBY from Atelier957; newspaper clutch ($57), from Enchanté and Garçon.

×

10 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4644.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Sheer mesh top and matching jersey pants (prices/brand not available), from Fawbush’s; red beaded necklace ($395), from Melly; red faux fur coat ($1,539), by Rundholz from Atelier957. 

×

11 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4669.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Long plaid bomber ($595), by The Great from Grethen House; ribbed turtleneck sweater ($595), by Crem 38 from Bumbershute; chocolate-brown oiled denim ($255), by Frame from Requisite; cowhide backpack ($298), from Evereve. Right: Shearling–and–vegan leather aviator jacket ($1,298), by The Arrivals from Bluebird Boutique; faux leather pleated skirt ($162), by Suncoo from Requisite; floral turtleneck ($88), by Scotch & Soda from Serge and Jane; necklace by Susan Horowitz.

×

12 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4690.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Cut-out dress ($298), by Sundry from Evereve; trapeze coat ($398), by Vivienne Hu from Fashion Avenue; leopard handbag (price unavailable), from Kate Spade. 

×

13 of 13

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4696.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Lightweight blazer ($298), by Blue Industry from Jaxen Grey; 3-D print jeans ($565), by Maison Margiela from Grethen House; purple turtleneck, stylist’s own.

Local Designer Showcase Segment: M. Heurh Designs

×

1 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4701.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

2 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4721.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

3 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4737.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

4 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4749.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

5 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4757.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

6 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4731.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

7 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4744.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

8 of 8

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4769.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Collection Four: Inspiration from North Loop, all looks presented by MartinPatrick3

×

1 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4820.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Geometric houndstooth coat ($1,550) and green-and-rose shirt ($845), both by Dries Van Noten; dark green velvet denim ($248), by Monfrère.

×

2 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4814.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Brocade jacket ($4,250), blue print shirt ($675), and camel sueded cotton pants ($750), all by Isaia.

×

3 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4824.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Shearling coat ($5,995) and dark green suede shacket ($2,495), both by Ralph Lauren Purple Label; cocoa velvet denim ($248), by Monfrère; Coloma hat ($165), by Stetson.

×

4 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4829.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Beliz blazer with sequined detail ($1,565), Ronas trench ($2,110), Podium trouser ($1,315), and necklace ($1,035), all by Dries Van Noten. 

×

5 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4842.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Dark green floral dress ($650), by Rachel Comey; faux fur coat ($495), by Stand Studio. Right: Velvet paisley blazer ($2,295) and brocade pattern shirt ($495), both by Etro; blue velvet pants ($595), by Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

×

6 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4845.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Brocade dress ($2,510), by Etro; quilted velvet coat ($1,200), by Totême. Right: Ombré rust shirt ($310) and ombré rust pants ($270), both by Munthe. 

×

7 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4837.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Crinkle fuchsia dress ($1,685) and necklace ($1,295), both by Dries Van Noten.

×

8 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4831.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Orange soirée dress ($1,250), by La DoubleJ. 

×

9 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4853.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Jacquard paisley top ($695) and jacquard paisley pants ($760), both by La DoubleJ.

×

10 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4859.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Kristian evening dress ($4,790) and mini red alligator handbag ($14,000), both by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. Right: Shawl dinner jacket ($2,995), formal trouser ($795), tuxedo shirt ($695), satin bow tie ($195), and velvet classic loafer ($695), all from Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

×

11 of 11

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4790.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Ivory shirt ($990) and ivory trousers ($695), both by Proenza Schouler.

Collection Five: Inspired by the 21st Century

×

1 of 6

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4869.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Checkered race car pants ($298), by Philipp Plein from Fashion Avenue; striped balloon-sleeve sweater ($79), by Ellison from Statement Boutique; tweed puffer ($1,108), by Shoreditch Ski Club from Requisite; ivory patent quilted bag ($168), from Pumpz. Right: Abstract print dress ($595), by IRO from Requisite; houndstooth blazer ($145), by Bishop + Young from Enchanté and Garçon; beaded heart clutch ($99), from Dugo.

×

2 of 6

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4892.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Ruched blouse ($325), by Rohe from Grethen House; black leggings with fishnet overlay ($231), by IGOR from Atelier957; necklace by Susan Horowitz; nylon oversized clutch with studs ($198), from Pumpz. Right: Sequin bubble top ($118), by OneTeaspoon from Serge and Jane; faux leather pants with stripe and zipper detail ($525), by Isabel Etoile, and oiled handbag ($330), both from Grethen House.

×

3 of 6

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4881.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Black tie-dye joggers ($274), by Urban by Alembika from Fawbush’s; black puffer jacket ($184), by Charlie B. from Fawbush’s; black knit polo ($175), by Wax from Jaxen Grey. Right: Polka dot dress ($525), by Lovebirds from Grethen House; headband (price unavailable), from Melly.

×

4 of 6

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4902.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Patchwork sweater coat ($895), by Alice + Olivia from Bumbershute; recycled leather pants ($348) by Agolde from Evereve; black T-shirt ($101), by Nation Ltd. from Melly; mother of pearl silver necklace ($550), by Houser. Right: Abstract print velveteen pants ($98), by SSS World Corp. from Fashion Avenue; vegan leather black puffer vest ($128), by Julia from Evereve.

×

5 of 6

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4913.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Plaid leggings ($94), by Charlie B. from Fawbush’s; vegan leather cap-sleeve shirt ($125), by Elan from D.NOLO; plaid coat with vegan leather studded collar ($150), by Hilfiger Collection from Fashion Avenue. Right: Knit-and-lace dress ($625), by XD Xenia Design from Atelier957.

×

6 of 6

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4924.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Left: Checkerboard print pants ($155) and jacket ($430), by Vilagallo from Dugo; sleeveless swirly blouse ($80), by Veronica M. from Statement Boutique; geometric clutch ($55), from Dugo; totem earrings ($130), from Atelier957. Right: Track pants with rhinestone stripe, stylist’s own; beaded trim tuxedo jacket ($198), by SSS World Corp. from Fashion Avenue; geometric vest ($194), by Kozin from Fawbush’s. 

Local Designer Showcase Segment: Joynoelle

×

1 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4931.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

2 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4945.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

3 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4949.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

4 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4953.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

5 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4973.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

6 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4980.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

7 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4985.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

8 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4989.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

9 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4996.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

10 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-5003.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

11 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-5009.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

12 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4966.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

13 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4963.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

14 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4958.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

15 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4943.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

×

16 of 16

Abrams_Fashionopolis2022-4939.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Shop the Looks 

Mpls.St.Paul Daily Edit

Sign up for our daily newsletter.