Fashionopolis 2020 Highlights

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine created Fashionopolis in 2013 to celebrate the local retail community through a night of fashion, style, entertainment, and inspiration. Fast forward, and the events of this year have driven home the critical need to support our creative industries now more than ever. For our 2020 experience, our team created an “unplugged” edition of the annual runway production in the heart of the North Loop neighborhood. The intimate, outdoor gathering—following health and safety protocols—shined an important spotlight on the Cities' businesses and designers, showcasing fall fashions donned by 16 local models hired through four Twin Cities agencies with a runway of diverse talent, including half identifying as BIPOC.
Takeaways from the night? The must-have accessory just might be the mask. The evening was also a reminder of concerns in our greater community when a show-stopping dress that paid tribute to Brianna Taylor by designer Rammy Mohamed of Ramadhan Designs stepped on the runway. All the runway looks were inspired by the year’s hottest trends and how fashionistas are dressing today—all with a Twin Cities spin.
And of course, no Fashionopolis is complete without vibrant entertainment by Twin Cities performers. This year’s headliners included Julia Starr, Mizfrozean, Tygra of Hot Pink; Bebe Zahara Benet; and Vie Boheme. Ahead is a complete online gallery of highlights and details on where to shop fall trends nearby, because supporting local is always in style.
Behind The Scenes
Collection One: Savile Row
Left: Bag $305, by Campomaggi, from Requisite; trousers $94, by BB Dakota, from Statement; sweater $220, by SWTR, from Kindred at D.NOLO; plaid coat $395, by Soia and Kyo, from Queen Anna; Middle: Hat $49, by Adora, from Statement; chain belt $88, by Streets Ahead, and braided belt $75, by Amsterdam Heritage, both from Dugo; jumpsuit $230, by Acacia, from Les Sól; turtleneck $135, by Ripley Rader, from Queen Anna; Right: Skirt $72, by Apricot, and sweater $89, by Kerisma, both from Statement; fur (price available upon request), from Ribnick
Sweater vest $76, by Kerisma, from Statement; brooch $50, from Scarborough Fair; blouse $79, by The Korner, from Statement; leather trousers $245, by Amanda Uprichard, from Queen Anna
Hat $59, by Adora, and bag $65, by Street Level, both from Statement; dress $120, by INA, from Serge and Jane
Coat $1,795, by Eleventy, from MartinPatrick3; trousers $520, and turtleneck $300, both by Dorothee Schumacher, both from Grethen House
Left: Dress $169, by Saint James, and puffer coat $230, by Barbour, both from Melly; sweater $608, by Peserico, from Grethen House; Middle: Raincoat $295, by Stutterheim, trousers $195, by Theory, shirt $295, by Paul Smith, T-shirt $115, by Theory, all from MartinPatrick3; Right: Clutch $120, by Mary Frances, and hat $360, by Venus Black, both from Scarborough Fair; trousers $160, by Foat Design, from The Fitting Room; T-shirt $30, by Molara Brands, from Statement
Bag $180, by Camalya, from Pumpz; trousers $365, by Avenue Montaigne, from Kindred at D.NOLO; top $395, by Odeeh, from Grethen House; cardigan $798, by Antik Batik, from Combine
Dress $175, by Scotch and Soda, from Roe Wolfe; coat $430, by Antik Batik, from Combine; hat (price available upon request), by Karen Morris Millinery
Headband (price available upon request), by Karen Morris Millinery; clutch $80, by GD/BK, from Scarborough Fair; blazer $695, by Veronica Beard, from Grethen House; sweater $65, by Kerisma, from Statement
Sweater $775, by Boglioli Milano, pants $775, by Zegna, coat $1,950, by Etro, scarf $160, by Piacenza Cashmere, shirt $775, by Zegna, all from MartinPatrick3
Collection One Micro Moment: Looks presented by designer Rammy Mohamed of Ramadhan Designs
Collection Two: Street Chic
Bag (price available upon request), by Mulberry, from Pumpz; coat $1,545, by Parajumpers, from Trailmark; tunic $250, by Scott J Lehmann, from The Fitting Room
Coat $525, by Canada Goose, from Trailmark; T-shirt $128, by Zadig and Voltaire, from Equation; pants $138, by Halsey 44, from Jaxon Grey; hat (price available upon request), by Karen Morris Millinery
Fur (price available upon request), from Ribnick; blouse $135, by Grace Willow The Label, from Queen Anna; pants $575, by Christian Wijnants, from Grethen House
Jacket $1,400, by Fenty, from Down The Rabbit Hole; tote $200, by Jack Gomme, from Combine; leggings $118, by Alo, from Melly; dress $170, by Allen Schwartz, from Queen Anna
Coat $749, by Saga Furs, from Melly; jumper $48, by Minkpink, from Les Sól; scarf $278, by Épice, from Grethen House
Fanny pack $15, by Mytagalongs, from Equation; cape $250, by Foat Design, from The Fitting Room; sweatpants $99, and sweatshirt $95, both by Sundry, both from Combine; hat (price available upon request), by Karen Morris Millinery
Fleece $128, by Judith March, from Serge and Jane; shirt $118, by Mills Supply, and hoodie $210, by Velvet by Graham and Spencer, both from Combine; pants $98, by Public Rec, from Jaxon Grey
Bag $230, by Longchamp, from Melly; camo coat $128, by Judith March, from Serge and Jane; jumpsuit (stylist’s own)
Clutch $210, by Lisa C, from Serge and Jane; dress $2,995, by Tom and Linda Platt, from Dugo; leather jacket $899, by Ralph Lauren, from Down The Rabbit Hole
Cashmere pants $945, by The Elder Statesman, from MartinPatrick3; sweater $525, by GOGO, from Melly; bag $335, by Clare V., from Grethen House
Coat $999, by Moncler, from Down The Rabbit Hole; sweatpants $152, and sweatshirt $186, both by Aviator Nation, both from Equation
Hat (price available upon request), by Karen Morris Millinery; shirt $165, by Enza Costa, from Kindred at D.NOLO; puffer $239, by SAM, from Equation
Coat $499, by Goldbergh, from Melly; bag $118, by Scofield, from Serge and Jane; skirt $230, from Aratta, from Scarborough Fair
Collection Two Micro Moment: Looks presented by designer Joy Teiken of Joynoelle
Collection Three: The New Red Carpet
Clutch $180, from Dugo; gown $599, by Marc Jacobs, from Down The Rabbit Hole
Fur (price available upon request), from Ribnick; jumpsuit $799, by Stella McCartney, from Down the Rabbit Hole
Clutch $130, by Kempton and Co., from Pumpz; bangle $180, by Angela Caputi, from Dugo; dress $650, from Beatrice B, from Requisite; belt $425, by Suzi Roher, from Dugo
Dress $188, by 1004, from The Fitting Room; belt $499, by Lanvin, from Down The Rabbit Hole
Necklace (price available upon request), by Gretchen Ventura; sweater $445, by 6397, from Grethen House; bag $480, by Comme des Garçons, from Grethen House; skirt $407, by Love by Theory, from Dugo
Clutch $60, from Scarborough Fair; dress $349, by Diane Von Furstenburg, from Down The Rabbit Hole
Bodysuit (stylist’s own); raincoat (price available upon request), from Mona Williams; belt $360, by Sarah Pacini, from Kindred at D.NOLO
Necklaces (prices available upon request), by Gretchen Ventura; blazer $2,395, and shirtdress $360, both by Etro, and pants $195, by Theory, all from MartinPatrick3
Dress $1,299, by Balmain, from Down The Rabbit Hole
Dress $277, by Halston, from Dugo; coat $1,298, by Zadig and Voltaire, from Equation
Gown $508, by Halston, from Dugo
Clutch $165, by Kempton and Co., from Pumpz; pants $128, by Judith March, from Serge and Jane; necklace (price available upon request), by Mya Lambrecht; top $162, by Paloma Wool, from Les Sól
Pants $799, by Kore, from Down The Rabbit Hole; necklace (price available upon request), by Gretchen Ventura; bag $30, from Scarborough Fair; top $60, by Endless Rose, from Equation
Collection Four: United Colors of Fashion
Coat $1,950, and sweater $840, both by Etro, hat $53, by HAT Co., pants $395, by PT01, all from MartinPatrick3
Vest $145, by Marine Layer, trousers $188, by Myles Apparel, shirt $99, by 7Diamonds, all from Jaxon Grey
Turtleneck $199, by Baum und Pferdgarten, from MartinPatrick3; skirt $565, by Christian Wijnants, from Grethen House; coat $899, by Alexandre Vauthier, from Down The Rabbit Hole
Dress $1,500, by Alexandre Vauthier, from Down The Rabbit Hole; trousers $1,190, by Adam Lippes, from MartinPatrick3; sweater $315, by White and Warren, from Grethen House
Pants $299, by Alexander McQueen, from Down The Rabbit Hole; sweater $229, by Baum und Pferdgarten, from MartinPatrick3
Blouse $115, and puffer $225, both by Scotch and Soda, from Roe Wolfe; trousers $178, by Joleen Torvick, from The Fitting Room
Coat $275, by Avec Les Filles, from Roe Wolfe; dress $210, by Grace Willow The Label, from Queen Anna
Fur (price available upon request), from Ribnick; skirt $208, by Elk, from Combine; sweater $438, by Galadriel Mattei, from Trailmark
Dress $299, by Diane Von Furstenberg, from Down The Rabbit Hole; clutch $180, from Dugo
Jeans $198, by Levi’s, from Roe Wolfe; necklace $88, and earrings $78, both from Scarborough Fair, T-shirt $98, by Nation LTD, from Roe Wolfe; kimono $180, by Aratta, from Scarborough Fair
Skirt $225, by Enza Costa, from Kindred at D.NOLO; blouse $268, by Marie Oliver, from Roe Wolfe; wrap $165, by Scotch and Soda, from Roe Wolfe
Pants $270, by Go by Go Silk, from Kindred at D.NOLO; top $248, by Marie Oliver, and coat $225 by Maison Scotch, from Roe Wolfe
Top $230, by Farm Rio, from Roe Wolfe; pants $899, by Gucci, from Down The Rabbit Hole; vest $975, by Kindred at D.NOLO; belt $35, by MW, from Statement
- Presenting sponsor: TCF Bank
- Venue: Monte Carlo parking lot
- Photography: Caitlin Abrams