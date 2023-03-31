Fashion Week Minnesota Announces Lineup Celebrating Diversity and Community

× Expand Courtesy of Fashion Week MN, photo by Madeline Elli Photography Fashion Week MN

Fashion Week Minnesota has announced its spring 2023 show lineup. This year’s shows will highlight a diverse range of artistry that celebrates heritage, sustainability, and community. Each show features a wide range of local designers, creators, and businesses.

The shows are set to run between April 23 and April 29 at various locations across the Twin Cities, showcasing the diversity of the area. From the Northern Lights show, which celebrates the art and fashion of Minnesota’s Native population, to the Coalesce: Voices show, which amplifies AAPI and BIPOC voices in the fashion community.

More than just impressive displays of artistry, these shows also take on a philanthropic role, raising money for various organizations like Lovely’s Sewing and Arts Collective, which provides youth scholarships for sewing.

Minnesota Fashion Week began in 2015, and since its inception, it has prioritized creating community and uplifting local work. Under the direction of Sarah Edwards, who also founded Some Great People, the event has become a cultural institution. Edwards is joined by Sade Young, Mao Xiong, and Susan Leppke, a team of artists and entrepreneurs that have helped take the platform to new heights.

Tickets for each event are available on Minnesota Fashion Week’s website. Prices range from $25 to $150 and grant access to never-before-seen creations, pop-ups, and a chance to revel in Minnesota’s powerful artistry.