A “Fashion Stroll” at Midtown Global Market

This Saturday May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day shopping, Lake Street’s Midtown Global Market will transform into a catwalk for global fashion. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., models will tour the market in a “fashion stroll,” wearing artisanal clothing, accessories and jewelry from various market retailers. If you’re looking for that perfect last-minute piece for mom, Midtown Global Market is the place to be.

Fashions and jewelry from as far away as Venezuela, the Himalayan Mountains, and Morocco will be featured and on sale, plus selections from local artisans. Shoppers can peruse items from these retailers:

The Art Shoppe

Dar Media

Llakta

New Start Fashion

Tibet Arts & Gifts

Sanchez Jewelry

Susana Mendez Jewelry & Gifts

Zahra Fashion

Simba Craftware

Mulki Shop

Midtown Custom Souvenirs & Gifts

Midtown Global Market has planned the fashion stroll in coordination with Darryl C. Thomas III, a visual artist from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design’s Arts Entrepreneurial Studies program. The Market is currently open for business—welcoming all shoppers to explore the restaurants and shops inside.