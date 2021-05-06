A “Fashion Stroll” at Midtown Global Market

Midtown Exchange Building
This Saturday May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day shopping, Lake Street’s Midtown Global Market will transform into a catwalk for global fashion. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., models will tour the market in a “fashion stroll,” wearing artisanal clothing, accessories and jewelry from various market retailers. If you’re looking for that perfect last-minute piece for mom, Midtown Global Market is the place to be.
Fashions and jewelry from as far away as Venezuela, the Himalayan Mountains, and Morocco will be featured and on sale, plus selections from local artisans. Shoppers can peruse items from these retailers:
- The Art Shoppe
- Dar Media
- Llakta
- New Start Fashion
- Tibet Arts & Gifts
- Sanchez Jewelry
- Susana Mendez Jewelry & Gifts
- Zahra Fashion
- Simba Craftware
- Mulki Shop
- Midtown Custom Souvenirs & Gifts
Midtown Global Market has planned the fashion stroll in coordination with Darryl C. Thomas III, a visual artist from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design’s Arts Entrepreneurial Studies program. The Market is currently open for business—welcoming all shoppers to explore the restaurants and shops inside.