Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Opening in Excelsior

Faribault Woolen Mill Co. will be opening a fourth retail store in Excelsior this Thursday. The 150 year old heritage brand will expand its best-selling woven creations to the Lake Minnetonka area after a record sales year in 2020.

“We have an enthusiastic fan base in the western suburbs of the Twin Cities so it only made sense to open a new store where our customers live, work and play. Downtown Excelsior is a natural fit for our brand,” says president and chief operating officer Ross Widmoyer.

Situated within the historic Miller Block building in the heart of downtown Excelsior, Minnesota’s oldest operating manufacturing company paired with the historic site is a perfect pairing. "Our Excelsior store opening in the historic Miller Block building is a natural next step that aligns well with our company’s heritage and Minnesota roots,” Widmoyer said.

The storefront, restored to its original turn of the century style, will host fan favorite blankets and throws. The past year’s growth has added over 100 new woolen products to the brand, including their Artist Collection sofa throws designed by Minnesota artists Adam Turman, Laurie Jacobi, and Dyani Whitehawk. Among other new releases is the Justice Blanket, which donates a portion of each purchase to the United Way’s fund to help rebuild businesses that suffered during the unrest last year.

Known for their map throws, the Lake Minnetonka rendition is expected to be a bestseller. Their transformation of raw wool through a 22 step process will be at the heart of their expansion into pillow covers, bags and men’s and women’s apparel later this year.

The store opens on March 18, with further expansions into other Minnesota markets expected later this year.

Faribault Woolen Mill Co., 234 Water St., Excelsior, 507-412-5510, faribaultmill.com