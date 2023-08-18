Faribault Mill Announces Collaboration with GrantLOVE Project

× Expand GrantLOVE Faribault Mill and GrantLOVE

Textile and blanket company Faribault Mill has announced a collaboration with the GrantLOVE Project, unveiling a line of throw blankets using the mill’s natural materials and branded with the GrantLOVE’s Project’s signature “LOVE” symbol.

For each throw blanket purchased, 10 percent of the sales will be donated towards the GrantLOVE project, with the funds being directed toward several nonprofits aiding youth experiencing homelessness.

The GrantLOVE Project, a program created by Los Angeles-based artist Alexandra Grant, aims to help raise awareness for various art nonprofits through the selling of their “LOVE” artwork, inspired by a 2008 Grant sculpture of the same name. Since the company’s inception in 2008, the GrantLOVE Project has raised and donated over $300,000 in artworks to nonprofits and arts projects.

The collaboration with GrantLOVE is the latest artist project from Faribault Mill. The company has a history of working together with artists across the country to release custom-printed textiles, such as Claudia Brahms, Tayo Onadein, and Dyani White Hawk.

The woven blankets are made out of 85 percent wool and 15 percent cotton—naturally sustainable fibers for breathable, hypoallergenic, and easy care products.

Pre-orders for the throw blankets are live now, with the blankets becoming available for direct purchase and delivery come October, just in time for the holiday season. For more information and details about the blanket, visit faribaultmill.com.