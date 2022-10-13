Fall Fashion with Minnesota Dance Theatre

Move through the season in looks kicked up by statement separates. In Minnesota, coats, jackets, and toppers are always on trend and are sure to earn you applause from your inner circle.

Founded in 1962 by Loyce Houlton, Minnesota Dance Theatre and School is a flagship dance company based in downtown Minneapolis. Currently with seven company dancers and led by Loyce’s daughter, Lise Houlton, the local organization has received recognition around the globe for performances that feature a range of classical and contemporary dance. For its fall 2022 show, the Minnesota Dance Theatre celebrates Minnesota choreographer Elayna Waxse.

October 13–15, Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Mpls.

“In dance, specifically classical ballet, you’re constantly focusing on how you look. Because dance is a visual fine art, we have this sensitivity and hyperawareness of how our bodies present themselves to the world—it makes us more like chameleons.”

—Sarah Jordan, Minnesota Dance Theatre company member

“Dancers spend endless hours training in a demanding yet beautiful art form, whether it is classical ballet, contemporary and modern dance mediums, improvisation, and of course the inevitable, necessary conditioning offerings. These techniques are essential for dance artists and are a part of their daily lives with the repetition and reinvestigations that are part of the continuum. Their task is to then let go and transcend the ‘technique’ to make the magic of performance.” 

—Lise Houlton, Artistic Director, Minnesota Dance Theatre 

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams; Modeling by Sarah Jordan, Emily Pitts, and Lily Scott of the Minnesota Dance Theatre and School; Styling by Madeline Nachbar; Hair and makeup by Miki Mori with Wehmann Models and Talent.

