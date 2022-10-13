Fall Fashion with Minnesota Dance Theatre

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Three models striking a pose From left to right: Malene Birger Peter Pan collar trench ($750), from D.NOLO, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244; Alexandre Birman lace-up boots ($750), from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252; Etro shearling coat ($3,880), from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329; Musse and Cloud platform Chelsea boot ($135), from Leo Footwear, 1554 Selby Ave., St. Paul, leofootwearstpaul.com; Steve Madden plaid shacket ($119), from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663; “Capoeira” combat boot ($189), by Gabriela Ephrem, gabrielaephrem.com

Founded in 1962 by Loyce Houlton, Minnesota Dance Theatre and School is a flagship dance company based in downtown Minneapolis. Currently with seven company dancers and led by Loyce’s daughter, Lise Houlton, the local organization has received recognition around the globe for performances that feature a range of classical and contemporary dance. For its fall 2022 show, the Minnesota Dance Theatre celebrates Minnesota choreographer Elayna Waxse.

October 13–15, Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Mpls.

× Expand Sarah Jordan, 26, Company member Sarah Jordan, 26, Company member

Areas of expertise/specializations: contemporary ballet, improv dance, choreography

× Expand Staud vegan leather trench Staud vegan leather trench ($550), from Bumbershute, 3811 W. 50th St., Mpls., 952-475-2684; AGL animal-print booties ($770), also from Pumpz; By Far crocodile embossed bag ($320), from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale

“In dance, specifically classical ballet, you’re constantly focusing on how you look. Because dance is a visual fine art, we have this sensitivity and hyperawareness of how our bodies present themselves to the world—it makes us more like chameleons.” —Sarah Jordan, Minnesota Dance Theatre company member

× Expand Emily Pitts, 20, Company member Emily Pitts, 20, Company member

Areas of expertise/specializations: classical ballet, contemporary ballet, choreography, creative movement.

Veronica Beard dickey combo blazer–denim jacket ($798), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725; Dolce Vita western boots ($260), from Sweet Ivy, Galleria, 952-925-4321; Ulla Johnson tote ($995), also from MartinPatrick3

“Dancers spend endless hours training in a demanding yet beautiful art form, whether it is classical ballet, contemporary and modern dance mediums, improvisation, and of course the inevitable, necessary conditioning offerings. These techniques are essential for dance artists and are a part of their daily lives with the repetition and reinvestigations that are part of the continuum. Their task is to then let go and transcend the ‘technique’ to make the magic of performance.” —Lise Houlton, Artistic Director, Minnesota Dance Theatre

× Expand Lily Scott, 17 Company student Lily Scott, 17, Company student

Areas of expertise/specializations: fusion of classical and contemporary ballet.

Pendleton coat ($250), also from Sweet Ivy; Wild Fable patchwork backpack ($20), from Target

× Expand From left: Munthe ombré quilted jacket ($360), also from MartinPatrick3; Lola Cruz cream pointed-toe booties ($308), also from Pumpz; Ganni quilted midi jacket ($425), also from Grethen House; Matisse embossed boots ($298), also from Sweet Ivy From left: Munthe ombré quilted jacket ($360), also from MartinPatrick3; Lola Cruz cream pointed-toe booties ($308), also from Pumpz; Ganni quilted midi jacket ($425), also from Grethen House; Matisse embossed boots ($298), also from Sweet Ivy

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams; Modeling by Sarah Jordan, Emily Pitts, and Lily Scott of the Minnesota Dance Theatre and School; Styling by Madeline Nachbar; Hair and makeup by Miki Mori with Wehmann Models and Talent.