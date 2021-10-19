Fall Fashion: On and Off the Clock

×

model sitting

Pearl earrings, by Half United, also from Les Sól; striped blouse, from MILLE, Mpls., 612-209-7364; textured blazer, by Mare Mare, also from Anthropologie; jeans, by Pistola Denim, also from Serge and Jane; booties, by Marion Parke, marionparke.com; bag, by Mulberry, also from Pumpz; bandana, by Destin, from Grethen House, North Loop and Edina, 952-926-8725.