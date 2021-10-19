Fall Fashion: On and Off the Clock

1 of 4
Model on a terrace
Hat, from Anthropologie, multiple metro locations; layered blouse and sweater top, by Brochu Walker, from Bumbershute, Edina, 952-475-2684; bike shorts, by Girlfriend Collective, from Les Sól, Mpls., 612-925-4455; blazer, from Banana Republic, multiple metro locations; necklace, by Shayne and Coco, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252; shearling-lined sneakers, by Voile Blanche, also from Pumpz; canvas tote and ribbed socks, from J.Crew, Southdale.
2 of 4
model at a bar
Shearling jacket, by Zimmermann, also from Bumbershute; denim jumpsuit, by Pistola Denim, from Serge and Jane, Edina, 612-315-4638; shearling-lined loafers, by Mara Bini, and bag, by Parker Thatch, both also from Pumpz.
3 of 4
model sitting
Pearl earrings, by Half United, also from Les Sól; striped blouse, from MILLE, Mpls., 612-209-7364; textured blazer, by Mare Mare, also from Anthropologie; jeans, by Pistola Denim, also from Serge and Jane; booties, by Marion Parke, marionparke.com; bag, by Mulberry, also from Pumpz; bandana, by Destin, from Grethen House, North Loop and Edina, 952-926-8725.
4 of 4
model wearing a coat
Sweater and skirt, both by Crem38, also from Bumbershute; jacket, by Frnch, also from Les Sól; shacket, by Free People, also from Serge and Jane; belt, by Isabel Marant, also from Grethen House.
Photographs by Judith Marilyn, styling by Claire Neviaser, modeling by Laura Penton with Moore CreativeTalent, hair & makeup by Peter Phung. Special thanks to our location hosts at The Dayton’s Project.