Good Stuff: Express Yourself

Shop local tee shirt
Just Do It We’re firm believers that every day is small biz Saturday. “Shop local” tee ($33), from Primp, multiple metro locations, primpyourself.com
Tee shirt with positive saying on it
Beyoncésaid it best Who run the world? Girls. “Strong women strong world” sweatshirt ($50), from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663
Rugby shirt that says Bon Voyage on it
For your next staycation. “Bon voyage” sweater ($158),by Mother Denim, from Grethen House, 50th & France and North Loop,952-926-8725
Socks with saying on them
Take a load off: Even your feet deserve weekend wear. Socks ($13), from Patina,multiple metro locations, patinastores.com
bracelets with sayings on them
Arm Candy Let your wrist do the talking. “World’s okayest mom” bracelet ($40) and kids’ “be kind” bracelet ($25), both by Larissa Loden, larissaloden.com
Jersey with a saying on it
Just the confidence booster your little needs. Kids’ baseball tee ($24), by Rivet Apparel Co., also from Serge and Jane
carryall with CIAO on it
Warm Welcome Say “hello” and “goodbye” with a chic carryall. “Ciao” tote ($345), by Clare V., from Grethen House, 50th & France and North Loop, 952-926-8725, and Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com
canvas tote with a be kind saying on it
Spread Joy We’re calling it: the mantra of 2021. “Be a kind human” canvas tote ($10), from Jenny in the City, 4704 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., 612-385-9440
Candle with a positive saying on it
Burn away bad energy. Candle ($54), by The Commonfolk Collective, from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638
Scarf with Nope written on it
