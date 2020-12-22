Editor's Picks: Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Local Stores

× Expand image courtesy of Scout St. Paul

Oops, you did it again. You're up against the clock and left with one too many gifts you still need to check off the list. Or perhaps you're suffering from gifter's block? Fret not, procrastinators. We've scoured some Twin Cities' shops in search of last-minute editor-approved presents that are sure to spark joy. In a pinch? Remember, just about every local shop is willing to meet you where you are with local delivery or curbside pick-up options—all you have to do is ask.

1. Idun

Consider Cathedral Hill's Idun a haven for lesser-known indie brands—a one-stop shop for your fashion-forward friend who loves beautiful things. The St. Paul women's boutique stocks fashion, shoes, beauty, accessories and books. Our pick: Facemasks by MOMO ($24 each), a designer take on an everyday staple. 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul, shopidun.com

2. Patina

Hometown hero chain of gift stores Patina has pretty much all your gift needs covered—with stocking stuffers for everyone on your list. But since we're all spending more time than ever before hunkered down at home with Netflix, give the gift of a cozy blanket to wrap up in in the new year. Multiple metro locations, patinastores.com.

3. 14 Hill

Locally-made jewelry, bags, unique cookbooks and cocktail bibles, and kids’ toys barely scratch the surface of what’s hiding around every corner of Julie Stamps' jam-packed southeast Minneapolis gem. The Prince and Golden Girls-themed puzzles were close seconds, but our pick for 2020 are the handmade mittens that come in a variety of colors and patterns—and are perfect for chilly, MN days. 4737 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-3606, 14hill.com

4. Stranger & Co.

The beauty of Edina newcomer Stranger & Co.? Gifts at every price point. In addition to handmade ceramics and jewelry, the store stocks easy giftables like textiles, coffee table books, puzzles, and candles—some too gorgeous to burn. We're loving the twist candles ($40) for the quirky, minimalist. Hurry up, owner Maura Doyle says they are flying off the shelves (but landed a restock of three colorways this week!). 3921 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com

5. Scout

Leave it to this West Seventh gem to bring a handsome selection of casual, outdoorsy-inspired men's apparel, accessories and gifts (all with a planet-positive vibe) to STP. We're willing to bet you could check the dudes off your list with just this one stop, but we're especially into its selection of quirky socks—AKA the ultimate stocking stuffer. One for every gent on your list. 327 7th St. W., St. Paul, scoutstp.com

6. Serge and Jane

All you last-minute gifters better head to Serge and Jane, a one-stop shop for everyone on your list, literally. Jamie and Casey's outpost has goods for children, men, women, and even the fur babies in your life. But for the crafter, how about a DIY cross-stitch design kit? Serge and Jane has patterns for every type—from golden gophers to Schitt's Creek (ew, David!). 4532 France Ave S., Edina, sergeandjane.com

7. Jenny in the City

We consider this South Minneapolis women's fashion and lifestyle boutique is somewhat of a hidden gem. From the fan-favorite "be a kind human" tees to comfy tie-dye lounge sets, Jenny in the City boasts affordable goodies for the fashionista on your list. Shopping for a teen this year? We're digging its selection of hair flair—stylish scrunchies, clips and barrettes. 4704 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., shopjennyinthecity.com

8. The Grand Collective

This collaborative, co-op-style retail concept, spearheaded by luxury consignment store Mona Williams owner Patric Richardson (AKA the laundry evangelist), brings local retail veterans under the same roof as new-to-the-scene makers and artists. Richardson teams up with retailers like June Resale and Moth Oddities, as well as makers Hagen & Oats, Minnesota Made, and WAAM Industries to fill the shelves with festive pick-me-ups. What Minnesotan wouldn't love a retro-inspired Dayton's tee with the bygone department store's logo? 791 Grand Ave., St. Paul

9. Foxwell

Sure, HGTV stars and Fox Homes owners Brad and Heather Fox's retail store has all things home and design covered, but it also stashes a great selection of barware. Cheers to the new year (seriously, take a hike, 2020) with a boozy stocking stuffer, Camp Craft Cocktails. Just add your spirit of choice, throw in the fridge for three days, and your recipient will feel like a mixologist. 4400 France Ave. S., Mpls, Edina, thefoxwell.com

10. Forage

Nailing that place between novel and polished; quirky and classic, Forage is an incubator for modern home design in the Twin Cities. Owners Mike Smith and Rebekah Cook are experts as sourcing the most unique finds with a dash of personality. Gift idea: As we're all trading our corporate 'fits for WFH comfies, we suggest picking up the coveted Business Casual sweatshirt, a design created by Forage in collaboration with four other locally-owned businesses—Idun, Golden Rule, Hazel & Rose, and Golden Age Design—for the cool kid on your list. 4023 E. Lake St., Mpls., foragemodernworkshop.com

11. Ace General Store

The tiny (very Insta-worthy) Excelsior shop has your masculine and heritage brand-inspired product needs covered. But for the proud Minnesotan, pick up a copy of the Twin Cities Field Guide, which explores Minneapolis and St. Paul, revealing the warm and welcoming people—from chefs to small business owners to artists—and places that rewrite the chilly stereotypes of Minnesota's double-metropolis. 356 Water St., Excelsior, shopacegeneralstore.com

12. Hazel & Rose

As we spend more time at home, and continue forgetting about our collection of heels and booties, who wouldn't love a chic and cozy pair of house slippers? Head to sustainable fashion boutique Hazel & Rose to pick up a pair of new-to-the-scene Duluth-based Hemlocks Leather's handmade shearling slide slippers—AKA just what we all need for starting 2021 on the right foot. 201 6th St. SE, Mpls., shophazelandrose.com

13. Oh Baby!

Check the new bébé, or expecting mom and dad off your list by heading to one of Tom and Mary Lauer's Oh Baby! stores at Mall of America, Wayzata, and Edina. If we know one thing, it's that MN love runs deep. Its top-selling MN Love collection is filled with hand-stitched Minne-pride silhouettes for keeping the littles stylish and comfy. ohbabystyle.com