Editor's Picks: New State Fair Shopping

With the impending return of The Great MN Get Together means plenty of new retail vendors worth hitting up in-between corn dogs (or pronto pups!) and chocolate chip cookie beer. From permanent bracelets to custom lip hues to chic Ski U Mah gear, here's our take on a few new and notable brands are worth adding to your little black book of State Fair shopping.

Lip Esteem

Beauty lovers, bookmark this one: Black woman-owned beauty brand Lip Esteem is making its fair debut this year. The Rondo-based company, specializing in plant-based and gluten- and cruelty-free lip products is the brainchild of makeup artist Tameka Jones. Shop Jones' line of lipsticks, glosses, and liners made from ingredients for combating harsh winters. Grandstand, upper level, east center section, lipesteem.com

Rust and Rose

The marketplace-style store is popping up fair style with a curated assortment from its list of over 100 vendors, including women's and children's clothing, hand-painted jean jackets, home accessories, glassware, and apothecary items. Grandstand, upper level, north center section, rustandrosemarket.com

Always Northern Permanent Jewelry

ICYMI: Welded jewelry is all the rage. Grab your bestie and get "zapped" with matching friendship bracelets from Twin Cities-based Always Northern. Choose from a variety of custom welded-on braclets, necklaces, and anklet styles. Permanent, but painless—a win-win! West End Market, northeast section, alwaysnorthern.com

Piccadilly Prairie

Find a smattering of Linden Hills-based Piccadilly Prairie's vintage home decor, small-batch maker, and artist goods—with an emphasis on local talent not represented elsewhere in Minnesota—cheeky greeting cards, apparel, and gifts and goods with a Minnesota nod. West End Market, southwest section, @piccadillyprairie

Earth Clay

Husband and Wife-owned Earth Clay creates the coolest miniature sculpture art. Editor's picks include the national park necklace series, clay caps, stud earrings, and sculpture floral pendant necklaces. Coliseum, earthclayco.com

Fan Girl MN

Ski U Mah, anyone? Stock up on row the boat or purple people eater gear before cheering on your favorite MN football team this fall. Just hit up Fan Girl MN, a local women- and best friend-owned company that creates stylish and affordable game day gear for the Minnesota proud. Grandstand, lower level, northwest section, fangirlmn.com