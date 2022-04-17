Editor's Pick: Style Society

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Style Society Couch and Table

As a born-and-raised St. Paul girl, I can’t help but count a killer new antique store as a serious win for my twin city. Take my word: If you haven’t ventured to West Seventh (a district known for its antiques), add newcomer Style Society Shop (453 W. 7th St.) to your little black book.

Co-owners and friends Jess Goodpaster, Ashley Rugel, and Emily Dicks run a trifecta of businesses, each managed by one but supported by all—from event floral design (Style Society Bloom) to furniture and décor rental services (Style Society Rent) and their dreamy vintage store.

One lap around the space (which just screams cool new kid on the block) and it’s apparent these ladies live for scouring flea markets, thrift stores, and estate sales for antique furniture and décor with a boho edge. But when they aren’t digging for treasure in real life, they’re scrolling online marketplaces in search of the next big find for their collection—and seriously drool-worthy Insta feed.

Their spot feels equal parts homespun and refined, with custom neon signs and pampas grass serving as backdrops for perfectly styled and inviting vignettes composed of restored slatted wood buffets, rattan bookshelves, colored glassware, and bouclé love seats.

Make sure to plan a visit for the tail end of your week—the shop only operates Wednesday through Sunday. And don’t forget to hit up the “Beautiful Blooms for Badass Babes” installation (their dry stem bar) to create a grab-and-go bundle to fill your new (to you) antique vase.

