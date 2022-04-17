Editor's Pick: Retro Wanderlust

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Karen Woyak

Karen Woyak’s next iteration of Retro Wanderlust just opened last month—and I’m confident she’ll deliver.

For more than 10 years, Woyak ran a magnet for vintage shoppers in search of Hollywood Regency and midcentury modern vibes. The sprawling warehouse in Hopkins was the kind of place you almost didn’t want to tell your friends about—you know, a secret stash of great stuff you want to keep to yourself. But a kinder heart prevailed, and I told everyone about this mecca of vintage run by a badass businesswoman with a keen eye and passion for the best pickings to bring to her shop. (Hopkins native and design guru Nate Berkus also made sure he spread the love about one of his favorite Minneapolis vintage hunting spots.)

From large furniture pieces, large ceramic animals, large mirrors, and eye candy pieces with large personalities, Retro Wanderlust was truly a layered wonderland, including lots of great lamps, barware, and objects to fill well-styled tabletops and shelves. But, alas, the building sold. No worries—with change comes creativity. Woyak is setting up shop at the Texa-Tonka intersection (3006 Texas Ave. S., St. Louis Park, @retrowanderlust). This next chapter will have a smaller footprint but greater reach with the addition of online sales and online local auctions (including consignment)—less warehouse and more focus on curated vignettes that reflect the same great mix, which includes select primitive and traditional pieces and standouts from the ’80s. And who doesn’t love great ’80s?

