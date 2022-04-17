Editor's Pick: H&B Gallery

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams HB Table Photo

I’ve been wandering the floors of this storied place—one of my favorite antiques and vintage shops—for decades (and have purchased my share of things), yet each time, I feel like I’ve walked into a private club and don’t know the secret handshake. And that’s what I love about H&B Gallery.

There is a special feel here at this unique Uptown landmark (2730 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-874-6436) filled with many, many fascinating things across 15,000 square feet. Maybe it’s because the pieces here are on consignment, which adds to the interesting mix, patina, and pedigree. Or maybe it’s because H&B also runs a longtime and successful estate sale business and some of the pieces land here. Or it could be because antiques aficionados Anthony Scornavacco and Michael Garrett own it (with pedigrees of their own). Or maybe it’s because it feels like it’s part museum where other people (including local A-listers) are also moving through at a slow and thoughtful pace, and that banter you hear isn’t among friends giggling over silly treasures but among buyers and shopkeepers quietly discussing details of a piece that has caught their attention.

There is such a deep energy and magic of the human spirit here, along with the warmth of great craftsmanship and history and the appeal of furnishings, décor, artwork, serving pieces, jewelry, books, lighting, and objets d’art loved by previous owners that speak to you as if asking you to take them home. And with all of this—yes, even here—you can still score a great deal. So do visit, and do follow H&B on social media.

