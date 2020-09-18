Down The Rabbit Hole Gets New Digs

× Expand Down The Rabbit Hole

Down The Rabbit Hole owner Alison Wright has packed up her 600 square-foot Excelsior shop in favor of a bigger and better space in 'tonka.

The luxury designer resale outpost, founded by Wright in May 2018, is stocked with treasures (vintage in pristine condition and many new with tags) by crème de la crème designers like Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, and Chanel sourced by Wright herself from upscale department stores and contacts in the luxury fashion business. The boutique also boasts a selection of brand new shoes as well as pieces from contemporary brands like Tibi and Zimmermann.

"I'm so excited about this move as the new shop gives customers plenty of room to social distance and relax while shopping," says Wright, who is also thrilled about the window dressing and display opportunities that come with the new space.

Down The Rabbit Hole is now open in Minnetonka at 17516 Minnetonka Blvd., downtherabbithole.com.