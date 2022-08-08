Good Stuff: Dose of Dopamine

Psychedelic prints are having a resurgence—make a statement with far-out florals, checkerboard graphics, and a new take on tie-dye.

by

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Optical illusion: This season, petals swirl in style. Rhode dress ($425) from Requisite, 612-259-7387

Queen’s Gambit: Ditch the black and white. Checkerboard gets an upgrade in this bag’s mood-boosting neons. Same checker bag ($21) from Proper, 612-345-5486

Summerill and Bishop napkin ($40) with Kim Seybert napkin ring ($33)

Trippy tie-dye: Bring the trend to your dining room table with a set of totally rad tapers. Candle Art Designs taper candles from Julia Moss Designs, 612-444-8682

