Lee Sisters Open Didi Dada in Minneapolis

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Ali and Shaina Lee in their shop

The Lee sisters live a nomadic lifestyle. Collectively, the duo (Ali, left, and Shaina, right) have left their stamp working in art and fashion and chasing adventure in New York City, Arizona, Jackson Hole, Kenya, Nepal, and, most recently, the small village of Talkeetna, Alaska, where they moved to trace their family’s legacy and open their first “log and mortar”—Didi Dada. Last fall, they ventured home to Minneapolis with their retail concept in tow. Didi Dada, which translates to “sister sister” in Nepali and Swahili, may boast new digs, but its mission remains. “We’re dedicated to the power of a creative community built by independent thinkers and curious dwellers,” they say. The indie-designer-and-artist spot brims with handmade and small-batch heirlooms by makers discovered throughout the Lees’ travels. Find jewelry, clothing, home décor, and art (with a spotlight on Indigenous talent) from brands such as Rebecca Pinto, Lindsey Thornburg, and Virgil Ortiz, plus apothecary and wellness tinctures, and a mini bodega and magazine stand to pay homage to their love affair with the Big Apple. 4353 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., 612-226-4054