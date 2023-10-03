Olio: Destination Vintage

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams vintage-stores-full Left to right: Ian Szymczak (Oubliette), Jahna Peloquin (Rosella), Carrie Martinson (Olio), Kenosha Washington (Black Nvni)

It seems fitting that the first neighborhood in Minneapolis would draw some of the coolest vintage stores. The lively Marcy-Holmes district is home to Audra Frizzell’s The Golden Pearl Vintage; Twelve Vultures, a purveyor of oddities and curiosities; newly relocated Moth Oddities, run by couple Yana Pietras and Ian O’Neill; and Olio, a collective of specialty vintage retailers.

Spearheaded by longtime estate sale curator Carrie Martinson, Olio houses a range of core vendors: Rosella, Blvck Nvni, and Oubliette, in addition to namesake Olio (which deals a mix of clothing, accessories, and home goods), plus three newer additions (High Desert Modern, Haüsle Shop, and Flicker and Fizz.)

“I wanted Olio to feel diverse through the merchandise and who is representing and collecting,” says Martinson, who decided to pool fellow collectors she’d met at markets to open a co-op concept.

Each curator brings a unique perspective, from tees and denim to workwear and luxury-label pieces. She also rotates guest vendors, as well as a selection of local artists.

21 NE 5th St., Mpls., @olio.mpls