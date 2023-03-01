× A series created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



When it comes to talents, it seems like Abby Jimenez has a baker’s dozen. After being laid off from her job as a retail manager—and pregnant with her third child in three years—she took a few baking classes and launched the frosted empire that is now Nadia Cakes from her Palmdale, California, home kitchen. The plot thickened as she won Food Network’s Cupcake Wars. A cross-country road trip landed the Jimenez family in Minnesota, where they knew no one and nothing, except that we were in need of a good cupcake shop. Now, with her Maple Grove and Woodbury bakeries operating like well-greased machines, Jimenez can be found crafting snappy dialogue for her next romance novel and filming videos of her TikTok-famous dogs, Tess and Stuntman Mike. With four books already on shelves and her fifth, Yours Truly, launching in April, the international best-selling author talked with us about her incredible true story.

How do you have time for writing amid running Nadia Cakes?

I work from the minute I wake up to the minute I go to sleep. I really do. The business is open every day, and my California shop is on a different time zone, so I have to be available from 8:00 a.m. till 10:00 p.m. just for the shops. I do a lot of writing on my phone, so I’m able to write wherever I am. I’ll be at the grocery store, and I’ll think up a line and write it on my phone.

What do you love about romance novels?

I always loved romance. But there was a certain type that I was always chasing—something that was funny but also dealt with more serious issues—and it was so hard to find. That’s what inspired me to write my own, because I was like, I’m just going to write the kind of romances that I want to read. My books are rom-coms, but they’re very serious as well. I cover issues like infertility, complicated grief, domestic violence, and mental health issues. But to actually be called a romance, you have to have a happy-ever-after; that is a requirement of the genre. You know you’re reading a safe book because, no matter what these characters go through in the middle, there’s going to be a happy ending.

How do you recharge?

I like to put on an audiobook and cook. It’s what I do for fun. I’m Sicilian, so I grew up eating really fabulous food. In the summer, I’ll go to the farmers’ market and get a ton of fresh basil and onions and tomatoes, and I’ll just make this huge batch of pasta sauce that’ll carry us for the next few months.

I see signed (and paw-tographed by your dogs!) copies of your newest book are only available through a local bookstore.

Yes, I like to support local, family-owned businesses, so I always do everything through Magers and Quinn. I also occasionally mention local businesses in my books; I’m including a kitten rescue from Minnesota in my sixth book.

If you wrote a book about your life, what would its title be?

I Can’t Believe This. Everything that has happened to me, and I mean everything. If you had told me five years earlier I was going to have a cupcake shop, I would’ve been like, What? I didn’t go to culinary school. I would’ve never believed you if you had told me I’d end up in Minnesota. (And I know the winters are brutal, but they’re also very beautiful.) And then if you had told me I was going to be a New York Times best-selling author, I would’ve been like, Did I write a cookbook? And the great thing about my life journey is I’m just doing what I enjoy doing. I’m not forcing it; I’m having a good time. If at any point in time I stopped enjoying writing the books, I wouldn’t do it anymore. When things are fun, they’re easy to practice.

Tell me about your personal style.

I’ve got two very distinct styles: runway and sweatpants. I’m either super comfortable, or I’m completely dressed to the nines.

How was your Evereve styling experience?

I had never been styled before, and it was so great. The stylist put me in things that I never would have thought to try, and I was surprised how much I liked them. I’m in love with this shirt. It was one of the first things I tried on.

