How to Elevate Your Gift Wrapping Game

PAPERS: Green botanical rolls and blue animal print ($12 each), by Abbey Holden Studio, abbeyholden.com; pine print ($6), by Esther Clark, estherclark.co; blue-and-white windowpane and taupe-and-cream graphic ($6 each), by Cait Courneya, caitcourneya.comTRIMMINGS: Gold ribbon ($7), metallic twine spool ($16), brown hang tags ($10, set of 20), cream gift tags ($5, set of three), and gold scissors ($16), all from Paper Source, multiple metro locations, papersource.com
