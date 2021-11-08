Dayton's Project to Unveil Nostalgic Holiday Displays, Announces Third Installment of Makers

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams The Dayton's Project photo from The Dayton's Project's 2019 Holiday Windows

We may never see the full splendor of holiday window displays that once lined the sidewalks along the retail core of downtown Minneapolis—but some of that magic is back. The Dayton’s Project is continuing the tradition with a collection of festive vignettes as part of the next-generation property’s grand opening on November 18.

Heading up the endeavor is Kent Hensley, a former creative director for Marshall Field's and current retail consultant who has created a collection of modern interpretation displays paying homage to the bygone days of Dayton’s. Flanking the corner statement windows (8th Street and Nicollet) is “Santa Bear Mountain.” Locals will recall Dayton’s debuted Santa Bear in 1984, and after 400,000 were sold in three days, the loveable bear and his pals quickly became collectables spanning a 23-year run. Hensley’s display features 18 different vignettes each designed around different-themed bears. Think: Santa Bears sledding down the mountain or astro-bears landing on the moon.

How did the property get its hands on the beloved bears, you ask? According to Hensley, The Dayton’s Project received two major donations from local collectors, helping him round out a collection large enough to bring the stories to life.

Another window display—at the entrance to the former JB Hudson—highlights animated characters from the 1967 Dickens Village Guthrie auditorium show. Inside The Dayton’s Project, skyway level commuters are greeted with an 8-foot-tall wreath covered in recreated Dayton’s Department Stores holiday gift boxes representing designs from the ’40s to the ’70s.

“Of course, there’s a nostalgic element to this, but I think it’s important to focus on what is next for the property,” says Hensley. “What they have built is a hub—a place for people to stop for food, drinks, and shopping—and I’m very excited to see the building envisioned as kind of a center point. Now all we need are people,” he adds. “I hope this season brings a bit of a buzz and a reason to come and play.”

The Dayton's Project also announced today its third installment and final batch of makers slated to pop-up at its seasonal maker's market called "The Departments at Dayton's" (read more about the market at our sister publication, Twin Cities Business). Newly-announced vendors include a handful of Native American- and Indigenous-owned brands and artists like Great Grandmother Mary Lyons, Eagle Thunder Family, Star Quilts, Marion Martinez, and Winona LaDuke; self-care brand Rocky Robinson; and local watercolorist and art instructor Joel Kaplan, former Divisional Director at the Dayton’s Department Store (and father of Twin Cities Business editor-in-chief Allison Kaplan).

And, of course, it wouldn’t feel like a trip back to the glory days without festive holiday music by Lorie Line, a local pianist who began her musical career serenading shoppers at the department store’s piano. Catch her public performance on the first floor on November 22.

700 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., thedaytonsproject.com, thedepartmentsatdaytons.com