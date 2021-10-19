The Darling Den's St. Paul Glow Up

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Darling Den leather couch with plant

Twin Cities–born Sara Baumgartner made a name for herself in Los Angeles, where she worked with top-tier brow artist Damone Roberts and gained experience at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, building an impressive list of celebrity clients (hello, Chrissy Teigen, Janet Jackson, and Kit Harington!). But she always dreamed of opening her own spa.

Last year, she came across an opportunity to return to Minnesota with her family in tow, and she jumped on it. Now open in the Schmidt Brewery campus in St. Paul (inside the historic Rathskeller building) is The Darling Den, a holistic spa offering personalized skin care, waxing, and body services.

The menu includes brow and body waxing, tinting, and organic facials designed for different skin types. Baumgartner is all about going back to basics to nourish skin with food-and plant-based ingredients—like colloidal oatmeal and goldenseal—instead of chemicals.

In need of a pore pick-me-up? Try out her trademarked Blow Me Away, a hyperbaric oxygen facial using air combined with a hyaluronic serum to achieve the deepest penetration of products into the skin to help heal, lift, brighten, and balance. Best of all, her services don’t break the bank—with brow shaping starting at $35 and facials at $75.

882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-358-3916