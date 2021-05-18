Curly Girl Boutique Lands First Store

× Expand Photo by The Divine Group Curly Girl Boutique

Curly Girl Boutique has put down roots in Minneapolis with its first brick and mortar location in the Standish neighborhood. The new store is open to the public Thursday to Saturday and Tuesday to Wednesday by appointment for a one-on-one or small group personal shopping treat.

What started as a basement side hustle has turned into a full fledged fashion career for owner Emily Deutschman, who until recently ran her boutique solely online. When the pandemic hit, the former theater teacher created her own “dressing room to go” program and virtual shopping sessions that allowed her small business to bloom in a time of uncertainty.

On how the past year has shifted her towards success, Deutschman says, “I really feel small businesses that created an experience and a connection with their customers are the ones that survived this crazy, wild year, and they are the ones that will continue to thrive. Customers are looking for experiences, not just being sold to, and that’s what I hope to provide.”

After her own journey to discover her personal style, Deutschman’s intention is to do the same for women so that they can feel confident in what they wear throughout their everyday lives. The “curly girl” philosophy, she says, goes well beyond her own hair. To her, it’s a “playful, fun, and vibrant” mindset, brought out by the clothes that you wear.

“That is the attitude I take while curating the collections for my boutique. I want you to be able to walk into my store and find those fun, unique pieces that help your wardrobe stand out and express your personality,” Deutschman says.

Shoppers can find a mix of European and US-based brands like Deutschman’s current favorite, a pleated dress from UK brand Traffic People. Pair it with a distressed denim jacket and white sneaks to steal her look.

Curly Girl Boutique, 2705 E. 38th St., Mpls., curlygirlboutique.com