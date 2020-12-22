Good Stuff: Cozy Comfort

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Blankets
From top to bottom: Cream tasseled blanket ($82), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com; black-and-white knit throw ($95), from Love Your Melon, loveyourmelon.com; blue-and-green blanket ($180), by Janavi, from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329; gray-and-red plaid blanket ($150), from Faribault Woolen Mill Co., 3413W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-314-7268; maroon-and-taupe striped throw ($192), from Goldfinch Modern Textile Craft, goldfinchmoderntextilecraft.com; chunky gray knit blanket ($180), from Big Lovie, biglovie.com.