Copilot Dog Outfitters Will Make Your Pup a Top Dog

inside dog outfitters

Step inside Copilot Dog Outfitters and you’ll likely first meet shop dog and PR manager Audrey, a black brindle French bulldog, the co- to her human pilot, Kim Hanson. Together, this team and their retail hub are poised to outfit active dogs and their equally active owners in goods for withstanding their on-the-move lifestyles.

“Our focus is seasonal and functional gear,” says Hanson, who opened her shop in 2018, prior to the surge in dog ownership triggered by the pandemic and WFH culture. Top sellers include backpack-style dog carriers, colorful harnesses, cooling gear, winter coats and boots for pups, hands-free leashes, and protective sun and wind goggles. “We’re all about helping you and your pooch live your best lives.”

Hanson considers herself lucky to be faring well during a time when so many businesses have been negatively impacted by the pandemic: An increase in pet ownership paired with more people working from home and being more active outdoors has created a sweet spot for Spot (and Fifi and Fido). “No matter the economy, people prioritize their pets,” says Hanson.

Pup owners, be sure to bring your pooch along on your next shopping trip—Hanson has a big ramp that allows dogs to climb up to be fitted. Plus, pups can’t keep their paws off the selection of treat samples at the counter.

4280 Sheridan Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-4045