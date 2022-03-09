Cool Collab: Flirt x HeartGlass

Just in time for Spring break, 50th & France lingerie boutique Flirt announced a collaboration with local swimwear brand HeartGlass.

Founded by Edina resident Demi George in 2021, HeartGlass is a size-inclusive swimwear brand designed to cater to all body types and make the swimsuit shopping experience stress-free. Each one of George's suits—which come in a variety of one-piece and different top-and-bottom styles for mixing and matching—are crafted for comfort and movement, provide tummy control and comfortable compression, fit A–G cup sizes, and contain UPF 50+ to block out UVA and UVB rays. "When women try on the swimwear, they fall in love with it," says George. HeartGlass swimsuits can also be worn as shapewear or bodysuits.

George hopes her pop-up-style partnership with Flirt marks just the start of more local boutique fitting room collaborations. "It's really about collaboration over competition and utilizing each other's connections to help out our local designers and products, Made in America products, local small businesses, female owned businesses, and true entrepreneurs who never give up to provide the best in retail experiences," says George, who's currently trying to get her brand into retail stores. "This collaboration helps not only HeartGlass have a platform for customers to try on the innovative sizing, but also to bring more people into the store during times that are slower," George said.

Flirt owner Jessica Gerard, who focuses on specialty, fashion-focused lingerie and loungewear, has been doing swim trunk shows since she opened her boutique 14 years ago, but views her new partnership with George as an opportunity to not only keep things fresh for her loyal clientele, but also show support for another woman-and-locally-owned business looking to test the storefront waters.

Shoppers can visit Flirt to try on HeartGlass suits Tuesdays 10 A.M.–2 P.M. and Thursdays 3–5 P.M. 3927 Market St., Edina, flirt-boutique.com