Outdoor Voices Is Coming to Minneapolis

Big plans for that chic space within the Colonial Warehouse building—growing men's and women's athletic apparel company Outdoor Voices is moving in.

Slated to open at the tail-end of 2022 (in the space previously occupied by Grethen House), Outdoor Voices Minneapolis will mark the brand's first Minnesota location and second in the Midwest.

The brand sees North Loop as a perfect blend of classic, industrial, and modern innovation, making it a clear winner for OV's Minneapolis homebase.

OV Nolo will carry the full run of founder Ty Haney's unique take on core workout gear for men and women—including favorites like the ultra-soft CloudKnit joggers and tees, Insta-famous exercise dress and skort, matching sports bra-and-leggings sets, and more. Plus, its signature tote and city hat in an exclusive colorway just for the local community.

"We can’t wait to see Minneapolis in our gear all year long," says the brand in a press release. "One of the things we love most about entering a new city is seeing how locals get recreational with our products."

Look for Outdoor Voices across from its competitor Lululemon.

212 N. 3rd Ave, outdoorvoices.com