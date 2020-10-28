Sneak Peek: Labb Collective

Just as membership-driven and express spa concept Face Foundrié opened the doors to its third Twin Cities location in Maple Grove, the brand's co-owner, Ali Nanne, announced she's stepping down to transfer 100 percent of the shares to her partner, Michele Henry.

The local beauty entrepreneur, who took some time during the stay at home order to reflect on her work/life balance, has also decided to close her first brainchild, The Lash Refinery, and bring everything under one roof in the form of a high-end boutique concept. Enter Labb Collective: a lash, aesthetic, and brow bar.

Labb, located in Linden Hills in the space previously occupied by women's co-working startup The Riveter (which closed in June due to the pandemic) doesn't offer facials. Instead, Nanne's honed in on a targeted menu comprised of specialty beauty treatments, including injectables or "boosts" (like immunity and antioxidant, vitamin B12, and biotin), and minimally-invasive medical grade procedures like Botox and filler, microneedling, and Platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

"We wanted to bridge the gap and offer an alternative to the stale doctor's office or traditional medi-spa clinic in the form of a light, open and airy environment," says Nanne, who's hired three licensed professionals to facilitate Labb's medical grade services. Looking great has become more accessible.

Labb also staffs a bridal hair and makeup squad. Other services include a robust lash and brow menu—lash extensions, stain, and keratin lifting, and a full score of brow treatments: laminating, henna, sculpt, stain, and threading, plus waxing. Thanks to face masks for emphasizing the importance of a good set of arches, has there ever been a better time to keep our brows on point?

"It was such a difficult decision to step down and sell. Either you're all in or out, and I came to realize that no money can buy back the time I lost with my kids," says Nanne. "But between my clients at The Lash Refinery and Face Foundrié I was able to listen to what they wanted and dream up a streamlined concept that's new to the Twin Cities."

Labb Collective officially launches today. Find a complete list of services and membership and package information online. 4388 France Ave. S., Edina, labbcollective.com.