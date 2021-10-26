Koselig Candle Co. is Coming to White Bear Lake

White Bear Lake just got a little cozier: Local candle brand Koselig Candle Co. has announced it will open its first standalone storefront next month—just in time for the season of hygge.

Koselig translates to "a cozy mindset" in Norwegian, and the small-batch candle brand's co-owners (and lifelong friends) Matt Kruger and Blake Anderson hope their brick-and-mortar exudes just that. Opening next month in Downtown White Bear Lake, the 1,000 square-foot space will act as a production studio-meets-retail store, with about 300 square foot reserved for displaying Koselig's staple black and white candles. Expect to see best sellers like the birch and black pepper and pumpkin and spiced bourbon candles, plus exclusive holiday season drops—the brand plans to debut a new "ode to Minnesota" candle (with a tree pattern printed on a glass vessel to pay homage to the duo's shared love of the north shore), and a 25 oz. "Koselig Christmas" candle.

In addition to candles, the shop will stock an assortment of accessories like lighters and wick trimmers, and a selection of branded merchandise including embroidered crew neck sweatshirts. Anderson and Kruger hope to add more products down the line, "Think: The little things that make peoples' worlds cozy, like socks and throw blankets," says Anderson.

The brand's name was born from a phrase often recited by Anderson's Norwegian grandmother: "Det er så koselig her inne!”—which translates to “It’s so cozy in here. "For Matt and I, Koselig is all about not overlooking the small things, like snow falling on a silent night," says Anderson, who was asked to design a logo for candles Kruger began pouring as gifts for family and friends, back in 2016. Soon after, the duo's hobby morphed into a full-fledged side hustle, and they began selling their hand-poured soy candles online, at holiday markets and through various wholesale partners like Rosedale's Rose & Loon and WaxPaper in Linden Hills.

"Since launching and seeing our success, having a physical retail presence has always been in the back of our minds," says Anderson. "Downtown White Bear Lake is such a draw, and we're excited to be amidst all the restaurants and shops."

The new store is slated to open the week before Black Friday. 2186 3rd St., White Bear Lake, koseligcandleco.com