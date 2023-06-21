Coming Soon: Honey Ps Boutique

After years operating online and popping up at various events around the Twin Cities, Honey Ps owner Katie Peterson has decided to go all in on a brick-and-mortar store.

Slated to open in downtown Excelsior next month in a 700 square-foot second-floor space, Honey Ps specializes in boys' and girls' toddler to "tween" clothing (sizes 2-16)—a void that Peterson, a retired teacher, saw in the local marketplace.

"I wanted to create this space where kids could walk in and find unique pieces that represent them." Instead of silo-ing boys to trucks and ships and girls to princesses and unicorns, Peterson aims to find pieces as unique as each child. "There's a way to instill confidence in kids through outfits," she says.

Peterson curates a collection of clothing from brands like I Love Plum, Hayden Los Angeles, Chaser, and more. Plus, graphic tees packed with personality, swimwear, and accessories.

Find Honey Ps at 31 Water St., next to Licks. honeypsboutique.com