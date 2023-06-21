Coming Soon: Honey Ps Boutique

The kiddo-centric brand is opening a retail store on Excelsior's Water Street next month.

After years operating online and popping up at various events around the Twin Cities, Honey Ps owner Katie Peterson has decided to go all in on a brick-and-mortar store.

Slated to open in downtown Excelsior next month in a 700 square-foot second-floor space, Honey Ps specializes in boys' and girls' toddler to "tween" clothing (sizes 2-16)—a void that Peterson, a retired teacher, saw in the local marketplace. 

"I wanted to create this space where kids could walk in and find unique pieces that represent them." Instead of silo-ing boys to trucks and ships and girls to princesses and unicorns, Peterson aims to find pieces as unique as each child. "There's a way to instill confidence in kids through outfits," she says. 

Peterson curates a collection of clothing from brands like I Love Plum, Hayden Los Angeles, Chaser, and more. Plus, graphic tees packed with personality, swimwear, and accessories. 

Find Honey Ps at 31 Water St., next to Licks. honeypsboutique.com