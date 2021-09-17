Coming Soon: Haven Beauty Collective

Julie Phaxay and Ingrid Kent had always dreamed of opening a beauty studio of their own. "...and then Covid hit," says Phaxay. "It gave us time to really think about it—the dream never went away." The pause in business and slower pace due to the pandemic allowed the two to finally transform their shared dream into a reality.

Opening next month in Minnetonka's Glen Lake Station strip mall is Haven Beauty Collective, a multidisciplinary beauty salon concept offering brow microblading, custom airbrush tanning, teeth whitening, and hair and makeup services.

"We can't wait to bring all the beauty services we love under one roof,” says Phaxay, a makeup and microblading artist who met her now business partner, Kent, a hair, makeup and spray tan artist while they were working under locally-owned talent agency Wehmann.

Combined, Phaxay and Kent bring 27 years of experience providing services for brides and commercial clients like 3M, Target, and General Mills. The duo also holds an impressive roster of celebs under their belts, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Michelle Williams, Jason Segel, and Prince (who Phaxay toured with for years).

Additionally, the salon will also offer a rentable bridal lounge for people looking for a place to get gussied up for a special event. Phaxay and Kent will also book out personalized makeup consultations designed to help clients demystify their makeup bags and routines, show them how to use their products and help round out their collection based on skin type and needs.

Keep your eyes peeled for a mid-October opening. To begin booking or join the waitlist (you may want to hurry, the current waitlist to get microbladed brows is 250 people!), send a direct message to @havenbeautycollective while the pair puts finishing touches on their website. 14729 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka, havenbeauty.com.