Coming Soon: East West Girl

50th and France's buzzy shopping district shows no signs of slowing down with the recent news of new tenants Brilliant Earth (a San Francisco-based ethically-sourced jewelry company opening above Faribault Mill on Friday) and sustainable fashion brand Faherty, slated to make its Minnesota debut later this year.

Also opening in the development this week is local player East West Girl, a new fashion and lifestyle boutique catering to young girls.

The concept is led by Monica Hintz, Edina resident and mother to three girls, who set out to fill a void that existed in the local market—locally-owned concepts serving girls and "tweens" ages six to fourteen.

The sun-filled, colorful shop, named after Hintz' love for figure skating (and the many hours logged at Braemar Ice Arena's East and West rinks) feels like a Gen Z playground, stocking gifts, clothes, and accessories from brands like Katie J NYC, Vintage Havana, and Bari Lynn. Plus, lounge furniture and draws for the social media-savvy clientele—bright and bold murals, photo walls, and a Polaroid station. "It was important to me to make the store a comfortable spot for girls to hang out in," says Hintz.

To celebrate its grand opening, the boutique is welcoming the public on Thursday, June 9th from 4–7 P.M. for surprise giveaways and pop-ups from brands Confection Cotton Candy and Galexie Glister. 3931 Market Street, Edina, eastwestgirl.com, @eastwestgirlmn