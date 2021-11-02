Color Therapy: Aert's Artful Patterns

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Ilhan Dahir

During the shutdown, Ilhan Dahir turned to print design and patternmaking as a form of self-expression and connection.

“I looked for a healing experience because I felt isolated and couldn’t see my family,” says Dahir, who came to the U.S. from Kenya to study at St. Thomas, graduating with a master’s in business analytics. “So, I took the time to expand on the vision I’ve always had for myself.”

Enter: Aert (pronounced “ott”), a line of garments rooted in abstract prints inspired by elements found in art, design, and Mother Nature that are brought to life using diverse color and pattern. We can hardly call this a side hustle. Less than one year after launching, the line garnered attention from the curators of New York Fashion Week, and in February 2021, models donned her Crackwood romper and Flare jumpsuit (among other pieces) while strutting a rooftop catwalk.

Shop the women’s collection exclusively online—and soon, if all goes as planned, in retail stores: Dahir is currently engaging in a pro bono retail strategy consultation with Target. @aert_fashion; aert.fashion