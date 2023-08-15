It's Always Sunny at Clubhouse 366

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Clubhouse366

Clubhouse 366: The name nods to this shop’s Water Street address, but we can’t help but think of it as a nod to its mission of providing resort wear and Lake Minnetonka–meets–Palm Beach clothing to locals 365-plus days a year. Co-owners Kelly Harrington (right) and Molly Kleiman (left) are tapping their retail experience to fill what they saw as a void in the market.

“In the dead of winter, we’ll maintain a bright summer vibe,” says Harrington, a designer and former owner of Serifina, a shop once located in Edina.

The duo considers themselves an example of yin and yang: Harrington hunts for budget-friendly, on-trend finds, while Kleiman, former owner of Wayzata’s 44 North, goes for investment pieces that wow.

With their passion for discovering brands not carried locally, the shop shines with color- and print-heavy pieces by Melissa Odabash, Cara Cara, Poupette St Barth, Hale Bob, and Lemlem, plus seasonal finds and the store’s crown jewel: an armoire styled with Harrington’s reimagined jewelry statements, all made from verified authentic designer components like Louis Vuitton locks.

366 Water St., Excelsior, 612-404-7351