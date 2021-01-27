Good Stuff: Clean Slate

Take a hike, 2020! Kick-start the new year with essentials for living your best life.

by

×

1 of 9

Verde reed diffuser by Alora

Verde reed diffuser by Alora

A design-focused diffuser that complements any décor. Diffuser ($60), by Alora, from GRAY Home and Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150

×

2 of 9

Shearling slides

Shearling slides

Treat yourself to the coziest of house shoes (handmade in Duluth). Shearling slides ($198), by Hemlocks Leatherworks, from Hazel and Rose, 201 SE 6th St., Mpls., 612-345-4781

×

3 of 9

Story skin care

Story skin care

Say hello to the local and clean beauty brand on our radar. Cleanser ($25), serum ($65), and moisturizer ($42), by Story Skin Care, storyskincare.com

×

4 of 9

Shinola brass clock

Shinola brass clock

Get up the old-fashioned way (and up your sleep game!) by going cell phone–free in the bedroom. Brass travel alarm clock ($195), by Shinola, Galleria, 612-338-5493

×

5 of 9

Russell and Hazel Notebook and planner

Russell and Hazel Notebook and planner

Stay on track. Invest in desktop goods that blend form and function. Grid notebook ($22) and pen ($24), by Russell and Hazel, and weekly planner ($19), by DesignWorks Ink, all from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329

×

6 of 9

Mindfulness cards

Mindfulness cards

A resolution you can keep: Mindfulness cards ($17), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com

×

7 of 9

Lund London water bottle

Lund London water bottle

Double down on H2O. Keep a bevvy cold for 24 hours with an art-inspired bottle. Water bottle ($35), by Lund London, from Foxwell, 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-999-8443

×

8 of 9

Fujifilm instant camera

Fujifilm instant camera

Print memories on the go with a retro-inspired camera. Instant camera ($130), by Fujifilm, from Urban Outfitters, Mall of America, Rosedale, and Uptown, urbanoutfitters.com

×

9 of 9

Esther Clark botanical calendar

Esther Clark botanical calendar

A local artisan calendar that dual-purposes as a piece of art. 2021 botanical calendar ($30), by Esther Clark, estherclark.co