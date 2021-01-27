Good Stuff: Clean Slate

1 of 9
Verde reed diffuser by Alora
A design-focused diffuser that complements any décor. Diffuser ($60), by Alora, from GRAY Home and Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150
2 of 9
Shearling slides
Treat yourself to the coziest of house shoes (handmade in Duluth). Shearling slides ($198), by Hemlocks Leatherworks, from Hazel and Rose, 201 SE 6th St., Mpls., 612-345-4781
3 of 9
Story skin care
Say hello to the local and clean beauty brand on our radar. Cleanser ($25), serum ($65), and moisturizer ($42), by Story Skin Care, storyskincare.com
4 of 9
Shinola brass clock
Get up the old-fashioned way (and up your sleep game!) by going cell phone–free in the bedroom. Brass travel alarm clock ($195), by Shinola, Galleria, 612-338-5493
5 of 9
Russell and Hazel Notebook and planner
Stay on track. Invest in desktop goods that blend form and function. Grid notebook ($22) and pen ($24), by Russell and Hazel, and weekly planner ($19), by DesignWorks Ink, all from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329
6 of 9
Mindfulness cards
A resolution you can keep: Mindfulness cards ($17), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com
7 of 9
Lund London water bottle
Double down on H2O. Keep a bevvy cold for 24 hours with an art-inspired bottle. Water bottle ($35), by Lund London, from Foxwell, 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-999-8443
8 of 9
Fujifilm instant camera
Print memories on the go with a retro-inspired camera. Instant camera ($130), by Fujifilm, from Urban Outfitters, Mall of America, Rosedale, and Uptown, urbanoutfitters.com
9 of 9
Esther Clark botanical calendar
A local artisan calendar that dual-purposes as a piece of art. 2021 botanical calendar ($30), by Esther Clark, estherclark.co