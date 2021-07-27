Claying for Keeps

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Katie Cameron spinning a pot

Katie Cameron wasn’t looking for a career as a ceramic artist. But when she was laid off from her service-industry job in March 2020, she tapped her artistic skills to create a side hustle.

Operating under the moniker Cry Baby Clay, Cameron started selling her immediately popular sculpt-it-yourself clay kits (plus her own wares) right from her doorstep via Instagram.

“Before, I thought pottery would just always be my hobby job,” she says. “In hindsight, I can totally identify that as fear talking.”

Now that Cameron’s designs and kits have exploded in popularity locally, it’s time for her to leave her basement studio for grander digs. Later this month, Cameron will open a public-facing studio in Minneapolis’s Hiawatha neighborhood, where she plans to host pop-ups (for her brand and others) and classes and events for Twin Citians who want to give pottery a try—plus give her kits a new home base.

Keep an eye on her Instagram (@crybabyclay) for more updates. A grand opening event is set for Aug. 7, with a fundraiser to help with costs for Cameron's new studio space.

4141 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls., crybabyclay.com