Clay it Cool

Cry Baby Clay bumpy mug
Add a quirky vibe to your morning cup of coffee. Bumpy mug ($40), by Cry Baby Clay, crybabyclay.com
Sandwich ceramics pink drip vase
Chill your vino or house your blooms. Pink drip vase ($82), by Sandwich Ceramic, sandwichceramic.com
Light and Ladder watering can
Form and function collide in this geometric watering can. Watering can ($210), by Light and Ladder, from Stranger and Co., 3921 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com
Tomoro Pottery cheese plate
A sleek addition to any Friday happy hour. Cheese plate ($100), by Tomoro Pottery, from Umei, 903 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-239-0056
Nice Nice Ceramics aroma storage and burner
A sleek incense vessel makes the ultimate work-from-home desk mate. Aroma storage and burner ($55), by Nice Nice Ceramics, 6peaks.com/shopnicenice
Momma Pots planter
Your tiny houseplants will thank you. Mint planter ($14), by Momma Pots, from Foxwell
Light and Ladder graphite vase
A stunner for any mantel or coffee table. Vase in graphite ($160), by Light and Ladder, from Stranger and Co., 3921 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com
hand-painted pitcher from Foxwell
Hand-painted details make for a playful pour. Pitcher ($29), from Foxwell, 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-999-8443
CFS ceramics botanical tray
House your keys or your candles. Botanical tray ($40), by CSF Ceramics, also from Foxwell