× Expand photo courtesy of June June at 50th and France

After 13 years operating her luxury consignment and resale business in Uptown, Duane Stinson has taken June Resale to Edina’s 50th and France district.

According to Stinson, the new location just feels like a better fit, as many of her customers come from the Edina and surrounding Southwest neighborhoods. She also reports that fewer people are making the trip into Uptown due to concerns for traffic and crime.

Over the last year, Uptown has taken a massive retail hit (more over at our sister publication, Twin Cities Business), losing brands like Apple, The North Face, MAC, and most recently, locally-owned Local Motion Boutique, who shuttered its doors after 36 years in the neighborhood last month.

“The Edina neighborhood is really having a resurgence," says Stinson, who looked for a high-traffic shopping destination neighborhood to better suit her luxe fashion-forward, brand-loyal customer. The district also welcomed three more retailers (Flirt Boutique, Stranger & Co., and SIX for Good) in its new, mixed-use development Nolan Mains. National boutique fitness concepts Soul Cycle, The Bar Method, and Basecamp Fitness also have plans to open at 50th and France this year.

As for the original space? Stinson’s daughter, Ruby, has taken it over as a next-gen resale and vintage shop called Legacy (3406 Lyndale Ave.), where you’ll discover a wider variety of price points and brands, plus a smattering of home decor and lifestyle items nestled in the vintage band tees, denim Levi’s and 90s Eileen Fisher blazers. Find June 2.0 next to Denny Kemp Salon. 5027 France Ave. S., Mpls., juneresale.com