Good Stuff: Brush It Off

1. Sweep it up Eliminate mini messes with a just-the-right-size set. Handheld broom and dustpan set ($45), from Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098

2. no scrubs Say sayonara to plastic with a beechwood-and-horsehair alternative. Dish brush ($7), by Iris Hantverk, from Gray Home and Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150

3. Buff it out Rubber gently removes dirt from suede accessories. Suede brush ($11), by Bürstenhaus Redecker, from Flotsam and Fork, flotsamandfork.com

4. Type face Short bristles clean between keys, while softer white bristles gently clean the screen. Laptop brush ($16), also from Flotsam and Fork

5. Dish it out A birch-and-horsehair brush that actually looks good on your counter. Round-knob dish brush ($25), by Iris Hantverk, also from Gray Home and Lifestyle

6. For the knits De-pill your goods before storing them for the season. Sweater brush ($34), by Bürstenhaus Redecker, also from Flotsam and Fork

7. Green thumb Clean out last year’s soil with a perfectly shaped brush before starting fresh. Flowerpot brush ($18), by Bürstenhaus Redecker, also from Flotsam and Fork

8. Whisk away Dip this lily-root gizmo in water and scrub away. Washing-up whisk ($12), from The Foundry Home Goods, 322 W. 48th St., Mpls., 612-333-8484

9. Lint condition Rubber bristles easily grab hair and dust. Lint brush ($20), by Bürstenhaus Redecker, from Tare Market, 2717 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-200-9274

10. Soft strokes Cleaning turns luxe with a goat-hair-and-pearwood duster. Duster ($38), by Bürstenhaus Redecker, also from The Foundry Home Goods

11. Put a ring on it Perfect for nooks and crannies—or your beloved cast-iron pan. Ring scrub brush ($13), also from Golden Rule

12. Wheels up Prep your wheels for a season full of spins. Bike brush ($12), by Bürstenhaus Redecker, also from Flotsam and Fork